LAKE CHARLES — Sometimes the unexpected works in your favor. Fourth-seeded Lake Arthur was gaining momentum and tied the game at 24-24. But Madison Duhon hit a key 3-pointer at the end of the first half that helped top-seeded Doyle power ahead in the third quarter on the way to a 59-49 victory in the Class 2A semifinal played Thursday night at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball toirnament.
Duhon’s pivotal 3-pointer with three seconds left in the half wasn’t the original play the Tigers were supposed to run in the game played at Burton Coliseum. But it sparked a 16-2 surge that was truly a game-changer. With the win, the Tigers (31-2) advance to play second-seeded Red River (29-5) in the final set for 4 p.m. Saturday.
“It was really big, but it was not what we had in mind,” Doyle head coach Samantha White said. “We were going to post EJ (Elise Jones) up because there was a little mismatch and we saw it. But sometimes the game is unpredictable and sometimes that works in your favor. Duhon hit that shot, and I am glad she did. It did give us some momentum going into the half.”
Presleigh Scott led Doyle with 16 points. Glascock finished with 15 points, Elise Jones added 13 and Meghan Watson chipped in 10.Doyle out rebounded Lake Arthur 40-26, a key statistic in the game. The Tigers seek their first LHSAA title since 1979 on Saturday,.
“I am super glad that we won, obviously,” White said. “The girls came out and played hard. It is different playing in this environment, and we knew it would be an adjustment to find our flow and our shot.”
Doyle outscored Lake Arthur (28-6) 26-11 in the third quarter while shooting 73.3 percent from the floor.
“We talked to them in the locker room about persevering and how they are not going to give it to you,” White said. “You are going to have to take it. “We did a good job in that third quarter. We have a style of basketball that we are not going to change. It is what it is and we are who we are.
We think it works great. We did make a little offensive adjustment. We kind of pulled a post player out of the lane, so we could spread the floor more. When we decided to go five out, we always want to penetrate and kick. If penetration is working and there is no need to kick, and we just dribble.”
Lake Arthur rallied in the fourth quarter with a 13-0 run after Doyle took a 55-35 lead on a bucket by Claire Glascock. Deonna Brister made 3 for 4 free throws, and Vivian Sketoe hit her fifth 3-pointer of the game during the rally, and Lake Arthur cut Doyle’s lead to 55-48 with 3:45 left in the game. Brister, Sketoe and Kali Hornsby scored 15 points apiece for LAHS.