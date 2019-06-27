GONZALES — Gauthier Amedee was ready to turn the lights out on Tupelo, Mississippi, on Thursday night. Then the lights went out, causing a one-hour delay. Then lightning struck nearby, causing another delay.
As it turned out, Gauthier Amedee still came out with a shortened 8-2 win in the first day of play in the inaugural Louisiana Challenge Baseball Tournament at Johnny Ambeau Field.
The Wombats had a 7-0 lead heading into fourth inning as the sun went down. That’s when the umpires noticed that one of the light standards wasn’t working. After an hour delay, play resumed in the fourth and Tupelo managed two runs on three hits.
Gauthier Amedee added one run in the bottom of the frame, then retired Tupelo in order in the top of the fifth. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, lightning struck nearby, forcing the umpires to halt play. It didn’t take the coaches long to decide that was enough for the night and the game was made official.
Gauthier Amedee pounded eight hits in five innings and took advantage of five throwing errors by Tupelo.
Trey Webb was 2 for 3 and finished with 3 RBIs. He hit a two-run single in the second inning and an RBI triple in the third. Landon Manson was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. Will Reed hit a two-run single in the third. Zane Zeppuhar started things off in the third with a single and scored on Manson’s single.
Gauthier Amedee pitcher Teddy Webb pitched five innings, allowing four hits, walking two and striking out five. He allowed only one hit before the first delay, a single to Ramsey Ivy in the second inning.
Tupelo scored all its runs in the fourth. Hammer Franks led the inning with a walk, then Conner Davis doubled to left field to score him. Ivy reached on a throwing error, advanced on a single by Hayden Goodson and scored on a single by Reid Dixon.
In other action, Otto Candies beat Columbia 13-12 and Bryant Black Sox beat Pedal Valves 14-1.
The tournament continues today with five American Legion state champions, including reigning Louisiana state champion Gauthier Amedee, against three of the other top teams in Louisiana. The tournament championship will be played at 3 p.m. Sunday at Dutchtown.