Episcopal’s thunderous offensive attack resulted in a 62-8 win over Capitol in an 8-2A district clash.
In the first half, the Knights (5-1, 1-0) scored 55 points and had 287 yards rushing, 146 yards passing and 20 first downs. All eight first-half possessions resulted in touchdowns.
On the opening drive, Episcopal used three plays to go 59 yards for a touchdown. Running back Ryan Armwood began the game with a 19-yard run, and two plays later, he scored his first touchdown from 30 yards out.
Capitol (3-2, 0-1) went three-and-out on its first possession, and a blocked punt gave Episcopal great field position at the Lions’ 35. Quarterback Dylan Mehrota connected with Thomas D’Armond for a 35-yard touchdown on first down.
Capitol standout JaCoby Bellazar tried to get the Lions back in the game with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but it was the only score of the night for Capitol. Bellazar, who entered with 11 touchdowns, was held in check for most of the night as the Lions’ offense sputtered.
After an eight-play, 64-yard touchdown drive for Episcopal extended the Knights lead to 21-8, Capitol quarterback Colby Tucker took a shot downfield and completed a 44-yard pass to wide receiver Romell Jones, who laid out to make a spectacular catch.
However, Episcopal’s defense tackled Tucker for a combined loss of 10 yards after two bad snaps, forcing a fourth-and-20 from Episcopal’s 28. Another bad snap forced Tucker out of the pocket, and he tried to scramble for a first down. Tucker weaved through multiple defenders, but ultimately, he was tackled a yard short of the first down.
After the fourth-down stop, Mehrota threw 24 and 22-yard touchdown passes on back-to-back drives. The lead was stretched to 34-8, and Episcopal’s defense intercepted a pass from Tucker, setting up a 16-yard touchdown by Armwood.
Mehrota threw his fourth touchdown pass of game late in the second quarter. He found Jude Forti in the end zone for a 36-yard pass, pushing the Knights’ lead to 48-8.
To cap off the first half, running back Oliver Jack scored his third touchdown on a 12-yard run.
The Knight’ took their foot off the gas in the second half, focusing on draining the clock. Their offense gained four first downs on 40 yards rushing, and defensively, Episcopal’s defense held Capitol’s offense to 142 yards and eight first downs for the game.
Episcopal’s defense recovered a fumble in the end zone, scoring the lone touchdown in the second half and sealing the Knights’ 62-8 win. Episcopal’s offense racked up 24 first downs, 327 yards rushing and 146 yards passing.