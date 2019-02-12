Continuing its drive to regain the Division I state championship trophy, the St. Paul’s nationally ranked boys soccer team drew one step closer Tuesday night.
Scoring a pair of goals in the first 11 minutes, the top-seeded Wolves easily dispatched of No. 8 Catholic High of Baton Rouge 3-1 in the Division I state quarterfinals at Hunter Stadium in Covington.
With the win, St. Paul’s (24-1-4) advances to the Division I state semifinals on Saturday afternoon against St. Amant. The time of the match is still yet to be determined, but the location will be at Hunter Stadium on the St. Paul’s campus.
Having already beaten the Bears in both of their previous matchups this season (3-0 on Dec. 1 and 2-0 on Dec. 22), the Wolves wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Junior James Bradford took in a pass from Raleigh Martin in the fourth minute and calmly deposited the ball in the back of the net to make it 1-0.
In the 11th minute, Lucas Isolani’s diving header off a Conner Walmsley corner kick extended the St. Paul’s advantage to 2-0.
Walmsley got in on the fun for the Wolves himself in stoppage time of the first half with a strong left-footed shot that made it a 3-0 lead.
“We are just happy to advance,” Walmsley said. “We knew coming into this match that it was going to be difficult. We beat (Catholic High) twice already this season and in any sport, it is very difficult to beat the same opponent three times in a year. Fortunately, enough we were able to get two early goals and then another one later in the first half to get the win.
“Of course, our eyes are on reclaiming the state championship trophy. How (we lost last season to Jesuit last season) drives us to make sure that doesn’t happen this season. Nobody wants to lose like that. It’s always in our head and we look forward to hopefully getting back there again this year but this time finishing it off.”
Catholic High’s lone goal of the match came in the second half in the 50th minute by senior Ben Hupperich.
The champions of District 3-I, Catholic High-Baton Rouge finished 13-5-3.