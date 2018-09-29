LAPLACE — Third-ranked East Ascension of Class 5A got defensive and it paid big dividends. The Spartans held St. Charles Catholic less than 138 yards and no touchdowns.
Jason Wakefield tossed a TD pass as East Ascension notched a 21-2 victory over St. Charles in a nondistrict game played Friday night at SCC.
“Whenever you play a Frank Monica coach team, you know they will be physical and prepared,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said, crediting the SCC coach. “They schemed pretty well for what we do on offense. We did some good things on offense, but the defense really came up big again.”
EAHS kept the Comets pinned deep in their territory for much of the night. Da’Jon Jones returned an interception 1-yard for a TD in the second half for the Spartans.
Jason Wakefield completed 12 of 22 passes for 153 yards and 1 TD. Wakefield also caught a TD pass from Cameron Jones. The Spartans host Dutchtown to open District 5-5A play on Friday.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC 46, COVENANT CHRISTIAN 6: In Houma, Jai Williams and Jamar Barber again set the tone for eight-ranked ACHS of Class 1A. Williams had 150 yards on just six carries and scored 3 TDs, while Barber had 81 yards on 14 carries with two TDs. Barber also had 4 catches for 100 yards and another TD.
The Bulldogs (5-0) broke the game open by scoring 29 points in the second and third quarters. John Mire was 10 for 18 for 143 passing yards for the winners. Channing Holloway scored the lone TD for 10th-ranked CCA of 1A on a 76-yard kickoff return.
ACHS hosts East Iberville in its 6-1A open next Friday at Boutte Stadium in Donaldsonville.
SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER 42, WESTMINSTER 7: The Knights (2-3, 1-1) picked up their first District 5-1A win in Opelousas with quarterback Shane Duncan and receiver Jaquin Watson leading the way.
Watson had TD catches of 78 and 84 yards. He finished with 3 catches for 170 yards, while Duncan completed 8 of 10 passes for 228 yards and 3 TDs.
Jacob LeJeune led Westminster (0-5, 0-1) with 92 yards rushing on 25 carries with 1 TD.
OPELOUSAS 27, TARA 21: In Opelousas, the host Tigers (5-0) needed TD in the final seconds by Nicholas Senior to remain unbeaten. Senior scored the game winner on a 9-yard run with 28 seconds remaining.
Darren Nelson ran for a game-high 213 yards on 30 carries and scored two TDs for Tara (1-4) in the nondistrict game. Nelson scored on runs of 10 and 41 yards for the Trojans, who begin District 6-4A play this week.