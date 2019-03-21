DUTCHTOWN — Pitcher Jesse Miller neutralized two-time reigning state champion Central’s lineup in a 7-0 for Dutchtown.
Miller opened the game by sending Central’s 1-2-3 hitters down in order. Dutchtown (12-7) scored its first run after shortstop Brayden Caskey doubled, and center fielder Cohen Parent scored on a sacrifice fly the next at-bat after reaching third base on the double.
Parent scored again in the third inning on an RBI double by right fielder Dalton Barbier, who had the sacrifice fly in the first inning.
Miller found himself in trouble in the top of the third inning. With two outs, Central center fielder Sam Kenerson doubled and second baseman Brant Chauvin walked, and two wild pitches by Miller moved both runners into scoring position.
However, Miller got the final out, and Central (9-10) never touched him the rest of the night. Miller retired nine of the next 10 batters he saw with the lone runner reaching on an error.
“We hit a lot of easy, routine fly balls, which has been our Achilles' heel this entire year,” said Central coach Mike Forbes. “We’ve got to get better at making the other team make more difficult plays.”
Dutchtown’s offense gave Miller more support with a strong fourth inning. Dutchtown had two runners on after a walk and a hit batter, and first baseman Carter Landry’s single scored one and moved the next runner to third. Both runners advanced on a balk by Central’s Dalton Aspholm, giving the Griffins their second run of the inning.
Landry scored on a wild pitch by Aspholm, and back-to-back two out singles brought Barbier back to the plate. Barbier was the first batter to face Brodie Demoulin, and Barbier promptly tripled and picked up his third and fourth RBI of the game.
With a 7-0 lead in hand, Miller (4-0) continued to work Central’s lineup. He stuck out two batters in the sixth and three more in the seventh after walking the first two batters he faced in the inning.
His final line read seven innings pitched, no runs on two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.
“I think we played a complete game (Thursday),” said Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre. “We got great pitching, played great defense and got some timely hits. It was rewarding to see our guys come back (after Tuesday’s loss to Zachary) and compete and get a big win.”