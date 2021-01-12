Boys basketball
Central 84, Belaire 52
Belaire 11 17 13 11-52
Central 19 28 18 19-84
SCORING: BELAIRE: T. Morris 23, J. Paul 8, A. Givens 7; CENTRAL: C. Young 23, N. Stinson 13, M. Hillard 12, T. Zheng 10, E. Rizin 10
3-POINT GOALS: Belaire: 6 ( Morris 5, Ellis), Central 2 (Zheng 2)
Records: Central 10-3, Belaire 4-9
JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 34, Belaire 22
East Ascension 55, White Castle 50
East Ascension 10 12 15 18-55
White Castle 17 17 10 12-50
SCORING: EAST ASCENSION: N. Walker 22, K. Thomas 18, T. Dunn 12, J. Mack 3; WHITE CASTLE: J. Green 12, J. Briley 11, K. Martin 9, J. Washington 8, D. Pierce 8, K. Gales 2.
3-POINT GOALS: White Castle 2 (Pierce)
Records: White Castle 11-5
JUNIOR VARSITY: East Ascension 39, White Castle 32
Family Christian 67, Glen Oaks 55
Glen Oaks 9 16 11 19-55
Family Christian 14 14 19 20-67
SCORING: GLEN OAKS: Nicholas Honore 20, Daishaun Minor 12, Harry Carter 11, Tyrich Cox 8, Jarrius Senarl 4; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: AJ Mercier 25, Chance Martin 12, Tyler Flugeuce 12, Bryson Martin 8, Tim Carmel 4, Eric May 3, Austin Pacheco 3
3-POINT GOALS: Glen Oaks 1 (Honore); Family Christian 10 (Mercier 4, Fluguence 4, May, Pacheco)
Records: Glen Oaks 7-6; Family Christian 19-8
Scotlandville 48, Dunham 38
Scotlandville 8 11 16 13-48
Dunham 8 11 8 11-38
SCORING: SCOTLANDVILLE: Z. Jackson 21, R. Smith 9, C. Teasett 6, E. McDonald 5, J. Hubbart 5, C. Sample 2; DUNHAM: Chase Augustus 18, Jace Augustus 7, Chad Levy 6, Henry Hayes 4, Charles Roemer 3.
3-POINT GOALS: Scotlandville 2 (Mcdonald, Jackson); Dunham 1 (Roemer)
Records: Dunham 11-10
JUNIOR VARSITY: Scotlandville 55, Dunham 31
University 75, St. Michael 70
University 18 11 17 19 10-75
St. Michael 17 14 19 15 5-70
SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Zaren James 21, Collin Coates 20, Roman Pitre 15, Brock Brown 8, Bryce Brown 8, Danny Donaldson 3; ST. MICHAEL: Lance Williams 30, Anthony Igiede 21, Wesley Fields 10, Derrick Morris 9
3-POINT GOALS: University 3 (Coates 2, Donaldson) St. Michael: 6 (Williams 2, Fields 2, Igiede, Morris)
Records: University 17-2, St. Michael 8-2
Woodlawn 82, Franklinton 46
Franklinton 9 13 8 16-46
Woodlawn 16 22 20 24-82
SCORING: FRANKLINTON: A. Jefferson 26, C. Lawvent 7, C. Stewart 5, W. Lambert 4, K. Williams 3; WOODLAWN: B. Sledge 18, R. Collins 17, C. Adams 14, K. Jones 10, R. Hamilton 7, D. Heyman 6, J. Howard 5, E. Powell 3, Q. Robinson 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Franklinton 9 (Jefferson 6, Stewart, Lawvent, Williams); Woodlawn 7 (Adams 2, Sledge, Howard, Collins, Jones, Hamilton)
Records: Franklinton 5-8; Woodlawn 11-3
JUNIOR VARSITY: Franklinton 36, Woodlawn 35
Zachary 60, Catholic 58
Zachary 13 10 16 21-60
Catholic 22 4 20 12-58
SCORING: CATHOLIC: Justin Bertrand 16, EJ Jones 14, Patrick Berret 8; ZACHARY: Jordan Decuir 21, Jeremiah Fisher 14, Jalen Bolden 11
3-POINT GOALS: Catholic 6 (Berret 2, Hebert 2, Cavana, Jones) Zachary 3 (Fisher 2, Hayes)
Records: Catholic 12-7, Zachary 13-4
JUNIOR VARSITY: Catholic 43, Zachary 49
Girls basketball
Brusly 70, Baker 44
Brusly 23 13 23 11-70
Baker 6 12 9 17-44
SCORING: BRUSLY: Tia Anderson 23, Laila Clark 22, Jashyree Bell 7, Emma Fabre 7, Mylasha Dixon 4, Alayah Gedward 3, Charnelle Richardson 3, Amireyah Williams 1; BAKER: N. Kimmie 17, O. FInley 12, J. Harris 9, T. HArper 4, I. Mellion 2
3-POINT GOALS: Brusly 9 (Clark 4, Anderson 2, Bell, Gedward, Richardson); Baker 3 (Finley 2, Harris)
Records: Brusly 15-7, 1-0 district; Baker 4-10, 0-1
East Iberville 60, University 46
University 13 10 6 17-46
East Iberville 7 4 28 21-60
SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Miller 24, Latore 10, Drummer 7, Doomes 2, Temple 2, Days 1; EAST IBERVILLE: Wilson 14, Riley 9, Christoph 9, Mosby 9, T. Garner 7, A. Garner 6, Kelly Scott 6
3-POINT GOALS: University 5 (Miller 3, Drummer 2); East Iberville 5 (Christoph 3, Riley, Mosby)
Records: East Iberville 17-3
Scotlandville 74, Plainview 34
Plainview 11 10 7 6-34
Scotlandville 20 17 31 6-74
SCORING: PLAINVIEW: N/A. 12, J. Thompson 9, R. Wallace 5, M. Willis 4, T. Perkins 2, L. Tarver 1, A. Stanley 1; SCOTLANDVILLE: L. Lewis 29, K. Harry 19, M. Shephard 7, K. McDoanld 6, S. Scott 4, M. Kent 4, J. Womack 4, K. Williams 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Plainview 1 (J. Thompson; Scotlandville 8 (Lewis 5, Harrris 2, Shepard 1).
Records: Scotlandville 10-5
Zachary 80, Family Christian 12
Family Christian 3 3 4 2-12
Zachary 27 21 22 10-80
SCORING: ZACHARY Kali Howard 14, Aaliyah Martin 12, Bailey George 10; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: L. Rachal 6, S. Stewart 4, A. Gaddis 2
3-POINT GOALS: Zachary: 5 ( Knight 3, Givens , Roberts)
Records: ZACHARY 15-6
JUNIOR VARSITY: Zachary 49, Family Christian 7
Girls soccer
Walker 4, Denham Springs 1
Goals: WALKER: Stephanie Clark, Faith Walton, Grace Tramonte, Macy Miley
Goalkeepers: Elle Stemper (6 saves)