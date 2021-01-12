BR.stamantdutchsoccer.011321 HS 567.JPG
St. Amant acting head coach Collin Yammarino coaches against Dutchtown, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Dutchtown High School in Dutchtown, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys basketball

Central 84, Belaire 52

Belaire 11 17 13 11-52

Central 19 28 18 19-84

SCORING: BELAIRE: T. Morris 23, J. Paul 8, A. Givens 7; CENTRAL: C. Young 23, N. Stinson 13, M. Hillard 12, T. Zheng 10, E. Rizin 10

3-POINT GOALS: Belaire: 6 ( Morris 5, Ellis), Central 2 (Zheng 2)

Records: Central 10-3, Belaire 4-9

JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 34, Belaire 22

East Ascension 55, White Castle 50

East Ascension 10 12 15 18-55

White Castle 17 17 10 12-50

SCORING: EAST ASCENSION: N. Walker 22, K. Thomas 18, T. Dunn 12, J. Mack 3; WHITE CASTLE: J. Green 12, J. Briley 11, K. Martin 9, J. Washington 8, D. Pierce 8, K. Gales 2.

3-POINT GOALS: White Castle 2 (Pierce)

Records: White Castle 11-5

JUNIOR VARSITY: East Ascension 39, White Castle 32

Family Christian 67, Glen Oaks 55

Glen Oaks 9 16 11 19-55

Family Christian 14 14 19 20-67

SCORING: GLEN OAKS: Nicholas Honore 20, Daishaun Minor 12, Harry Carter 11, Tyrich Cox 8, Jarrius Senarl 4; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: AJ Mercier 25, Chance Martin 12, Tyler Flugeuce 12, Bryson Martin 8, Tim Carmel 4, Eric May 3, Austin Pacheco 3

3-POINT GOALS: Glen Oaks 1 (Honore); Family Christian 10 (Mercier 4, Fluguence 4, May, Pacheco)

Records: Glen Oaks 7-6; Family Christian 19-8

Scotlandville 48, Dunham 38

Scotlandville 8 11 16 13-48

Dunham 8 11 8 11-38

SCORING: SCOTLANDVILLE: Z. Jackson 21, R. Smith 9, C. Teasett 6, E. McDonald 5, J. Hubbart 5, C. Sample 2; DUNHAM: Chase Augustus 18, Jace Augustus 7, Chad Levy 6, Henry Hayes 4, Charles Roemer 3.

3-POINT GOALS: Scotlandville 2 (Mcdonald, Jackson); Dunham 1 (Roemer)

Records: Dunham 11-10

JUNIOR VARSITY: Scotlandville 55, Dunham 31

University 75, St. Michael 70

University 18 11 17 19 10-75

St. Michael 17 14 19 15 5-70

SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Zaren James 21, Collin Coates 20, Roman Pitre 15, Brock Brown 8, Bryce Brown 8, Danny Donaldson 3; ST. MICHAEL: Lance Williams 30, Anthony Igiede 21, Wesley Fields 10, Derrick Morris 9

3-POINT GOALS: University 3 (Coates 2, Donaldson) St. Michael: 6 (Williams 2, Fields 2, Igiede, Morris)

Records: University 17-2, St. Michael 8-2

Woodlawn 82, Franklinton 46

Franklinton 9 13 8 16-46

Woodlawn 16 22 20 24-82

SCORING: FRANKLINTON: A. Jefferson 26, C. Lawvent 7, C. Stewart 5, W. Lambert 4, K. Williams 3; WOODLAWN: B. Sledge 18, R. Collins 17, C. Adams 14, K. Jones 10, R. Hamilton 7, D. Heyman 6, J. Howard 5, E. Powell 3, Q. Robinson 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Franklinton 9 (Jefferson 6, Stewart, Lawvent, Williams); Woodlawn 7 (Adams 2, Sledge, Howard, Collins, Jones, Hamilton)

Records: Franklinton 5-8; Woodlawn 11-3

JUNIOR VARSITY: Franklinton 36, Woodlawn 35

Zachary 60, Catholic 58

Zachary 13 10 16 21-60

Catholic 22 4 20 12-58

SCORING: CATHOLIC: Justin Bertrand 16, EJ Jones 14, Patrick Berret 8; ZACHARY: Jordan Decuir 21, Jeremiah Fisher 14, Jalen Bolden 11

3-POINT GOALS: Catholic 6 (Berret 2, Hebert 2, Cavana, Jones) Zachary 3 (Fisher 2, Hayes)

Records: Catholic 12-7, Zachary 13-4

JUNIOR VARSITY: Catholic 43, Zachary 49

Girls basketball

Brusly 70, Baker 44

Brusly 23 13 23 11-70

Baker 6 12 9 17-44

SCORING: BRUSLY: Tia Anderson 23, Laila Clark 22, Jashyree Bell 7, Emma Fabre 7, Mylasha Dixon 4, Alayah Gedward 3, Charnelle Richardson 3, Amireyah Williams 1; BAKER: N. Kimmie 17, O. FInley 12, J. Harris 9, T. HArper 4, I. Mellion 2

3-POINT GOALS: Brusly 9 (Clark 4, Anderson 2, Bell, Gedward, Richardson); Baker 3 (Finley 2, Harris)

Records: Brusly 15-7, 1-0 district; Baker 4-10, 0-1

East Iberville 60, University 46

University 13 10 6 17-46

East Iberville 7 4 28 21-60

SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Miller 24, Latore 10, Drummer 7, Doomes 2, Temple 2, Days 1; EAST IBERVILLE: Wilson 14, Riley 9, Christoph 9, Mosby 9, T. Garner 7, A. Garner 6, Kelly Scott 6

3-POINT GOALS: University 5 (Miller 3, Drummer 2); East Iberville 5 (Christoph 3, Riley, Mosby)

Records: East Iberville 17-3

Scotlandville 74, Plainview 34

Plainview 11 10 7 6-34

Scotlandville 20 17 31 6-74

SCORING: PLAINVIEW: N/A. 12, J. Thompson 9, R. Wallace 5, M. Willis 4, T. Perkins 2, L. Tarver 1, A. Stanley 1; SCOTLANDVILLE: L. Lewis 29, K. Harry 19, M. Shephard 7, K. McDoanld 6, S. Scott 4, M. Kent 4, J. Womack 4, K. Williams 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Plainview 1 (J. Thompson; Scotlandville 8 (Lewis 5, Harrris 2, Shepard 1).

Records: Scotlandville 10-5

Zachary 80, Family Christian 12

Family Christian 3 3 4 2-12

Zachary 27 21 22 10-80

SCORING: ZACHARY Kali Howard 14, Aaliyah Martin 12, Bailey George 10; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: L. Rachal 6, S. Stewart 4, A. Gaddis 2

3-POINT GOALS: Zachary: 5 ( Knight 3, Givens , Roberts)

Records: ZACHARY 15-6

JUNIOR VARSITY: Zachary 49, Family Christian 7

Girls soccer

Walker 4, Denham Springs 1

Goals: WALKER: Stephanie Clark, Faith Walton, Grace Tramonte, Macy Miley

Goalkeepers: Elle Stemper (6 saves)

