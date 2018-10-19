In a game that featured two teams taking two very different approaches, Lutcher’s air-it-out offense did enough to outshine Woodlawn and its ground-heavy attack Friday night as the Bulldogs prevailed 33-23.
In an entertaining game, Lutcher (5-3, 2-1) featured an air raid offense that was looking to gain yardage in massive chunks.
Woodlawn (2-6, 1-2) ran a spread-option attack that consistently ran the ball for gains of 4 or 5 yards, and the Panthers effectively played keep-away.
As the game wore on, it started to pay off.
Lutcher held a 20-3 lead in the second quarter. Then Woodlawn strung together another long drive.
On third-and-11, quarterback Tyrell Smith ran 12 yards for a first down, and a penalty for a late hit out of bounds gave Woodlawn 15 extra yards.
The Panthers offense continued to churn out short runs, and eventually, Smith bulldozed his way in for a 3-yard score with 44 seconds remaining before halftime.
In the third quarter, Woodlawn scored on its first possession of the second half. All of a sudden, the Panthers only trailed 20-17 with 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“I think defensively we have to be a lot more disciplined,” Lutcher coach Dwain
Jenkins said. “They slowed the game down, limited possessions and made the game a close game. That’s normally not a game we want to be in.”
Lutcher’s next drive was another one-play drive. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, this one did not result in points.
Bulldogs quarterback Kolby Bourgeois threw his only interception of the game, and Woodlawn’s fans looked like they were ready to storm the field, clearly excited for a potential comeback.
Woodlawn was in field-goal range to start the drive, but the Panthers fumbled and gave the ball right back to Lutcher.
The Bulldogs offense — so effective early — returned just in time from its hiatus. Bourgeois and Jacoby Williams connected on another touchdown for 46 yards.
Williams finished with nine catches for 205 yards.
“At the end of the day, you want to keep the ball out of the hands of a two-year starter like Bourgeois and Williams,” Woodlawn coach Daniel Luquet said.
Both teams added late touchdowns. A dropped recovery attempt on an onside kick sealed Woodlawn’s fate.
The Bulldogs went ahead early as Bourgeois wasted no time finding his favorite target, Williams, for a 34-yard game on his first pass of the night. A few plays later, Lutcher running back Rondell Mealey punched in a 2-yard touchdown.
Later in the first quarter, Bourgeois connected with Williams again — this time for a 33-yard touchdown.
That was the duo’s fourth connection of 20 yards or more in the first quarter, and they were far from finished.
Lutcher held a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and looked unstoppable, while Woodlawn couldn’t seem to get anything going.
But in the second quarter, the Panthers, found their offensive rhythm and kept their defense well-rested.
After a long drive that resulted in a Woodlawn field goal, Lutcher’s offense returned to the field — for a single play. Mealey ran for his second touchdown of the game, this time from 80 yards.