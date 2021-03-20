PINEVILLE — Opelousas Catholic’s Keon Coleman was determined to keep the West All-Stars’ winning streak alive.
The Michigan State signee went up and under for a layup with 40 seconds remaining to give the West a 105-103 victory over the East in the LHSCA All-Star boys basketball game played at Louisiana College's H.O. West Fieldhouse Saturday.
“I saw that I had to hustle for the rebound,” Coleman said. “With the high energy that I have, I had to go in. I got the rebound, went into attack mode and got the layup.”
Coleman won MVP honors with 25 points, as he dueled with Dunham’s Carlos Stewart, who paced the East with 15 points in a balanced effort.
The West trailed 64-42 at halftime. Coleman gave his team a spark with a few easy baskets in the lane.
The West kept chipping away at the lead until Ebarb’s Zach Parrie put it in front for the first time since the first half.
“We knew we couldn’t play the whole game, but coach (Kenny Sykes) talked about trusting each other,” Coleman said. “We had to trust other groups to contribute to get the lead so we could take it home.”
Despite not getting the win, Stewart, a Santa Clara signee, was pleased to play with the state’s best players.
“We just wanted to have fun,” Stewart said. “This was my last high school game together with the best players in the state. In the second half, they started pressing, so it turned competitive and they pulled it out in the end.”
Joining Stewart as the East’s leaders were East Jefferson’s Christopher Flippin with 13 points and Central’s Rylen Walker with 11 on three 3-pointers.
The West beat the East 79-66 in the girls game with Huntington’s Taylor Bell, a Southeastern Louisiana commitment, claiming MVP honors. Bell scored 17 points with four 3-pointers.
The West seized the lead in the second half as Bell and Captain Shreve’s Addison Martin helped it pull ahead.
“I just wanted to have fun,” Bell said. “I was just going out there and playing hard. My teammates were having fun and sharing the ball."
Warren Easton’s Breanna Sutton was the only East player in double figures with 10 points, while Doyle’s Presleigh Scott added nine points.