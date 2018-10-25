Baton Rouge becomes title town, times two, this weekend. The area’s high school cross country and swim teams compete for top local honors starting Saturday.
The Baton Rouge Metro Championship for cross country is set for Saturday at Highland Road Park. The Capital City Swim League Championships begin Saturday and conclude Sunday at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
Defending champions Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy are the favorites to place first in both events. However, there is more than just team titles to note at the two events that kick off the postseason ahead of the LHSAA championships next month.
Cross country action begins with the three-mile boys varsity race at 8 a.m. Saturday at Highland. The three-mile girls race follows at 8:30 a.m.
The Bears and Redstickers have dominated cross country in different ways. SJA has had three different runners — Lauren Hendry, Isabelle Brown and Sophie Martin — win races. James Lalonde, who won last week’s Pre-State meet in Natchitoches, was the first Catholic runner to claim an individual title this season.
Other traditional powers, Episcopal and St. Michael, are part of the pack that will compete in the lone all-local cross country meet of the fall at Highland.
Meanwhile, the CCSL Championship is all about bringing all the local competitors into one meet. Girls preliminary heats are at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by the boys at 12:15 p.m. The combined finals begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Catholic has won the past 28 CCSL boys titles. SJA has a string of 18 straight girls titles. The top teams enter the meet with just one individual performer as a top seed — Catholic’s Mason Nyboer in the 500-yard freestyle. Both teams have the depth to extend their title streaks. The competition between the other teams and top individuals is worth watching.
“Both Catholic and St. Joseph’s have talented swimmers and the numbers to score a lot of points the rest of us can’t,” Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer said. “We’re excited about the possibilities especially with our boys.”
The Griffins and Ascension Parish rival East Ascension are expected to lead the battle for second place. EAHS’ David Boylan and Dutchtown’s Zachary Babin each enter the meet as the top seed in their two individual events.
On the girls side, Baton Rouge High, University and Parkview Baptist are among the teams to watch behind St. Joseph’s. PBS’ Jolee Liles and Rylee Moore are each seeded No. 1 in their two events.
“The City meet means so much because it’s everybody together,” U-High coach Courtney Roedel said. “Everybody wants to see how fast they can go.”