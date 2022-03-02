After trailing the entire game, third-seeded Albany took a one-point lead with 1:51 remaining on a free throw by Ja’Meisha Williams.
But freshman guard Anyra Wilson pushed the tempo as No. 2 Wossman scored nine late points to come away with a 65-59 victory in a Class 3A semifinal that ended Wednesday’s action at the LHSAA nonselect girls basketball tournament.
“The first quarter we did not do any of the things we practiced the last two days,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “We dug ourselves a hole and we spent he entire game digging ourselves out of that hole.
“I felt like we did a better job in the second half. We had chances to take the lead and win the game. Credit to Wossman. ... They did what they do better than we did what we do tonight. The thing I am pleased about is that I have don’t have to say goodbye to anyone. They all come back next year.”
Wilson finished with 14 points for Wossman, complementing Ramiah Augurson who finished with game-high of 17 points and 15 rebounds. Aubrey Hoyt had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Albany (24-7). Brilee Ford also had 14 points for the Hornets.
Wossman (27-5) advances to play fourth-seeded Madison Prep (21-11) in the 3A final set for 5 p.m. Saturday at SLU’s University Center in Hammond.
Williams' go-ahead free throw completed a comeback from an eight-point deficit in the final quarter. Each team took turns scoring in short surges with Wossman maintaining control thanks to a 20-10 first-quarter lead.
A turnover and a missed shot took time off the clock until after Albany took the lead. Post player Britany Burton hit a jumper that gave Wossman the lead again at 58-57 with 1:12 remaining.
More free throws followed and Albany was soon forced to foul. Wossman made its free throws to put the game away.
Wossman sprinted out to a 13-4 lead in the opening quarter. The Hornets made it a five-point game at 13-8 on two free throws by Taylor Bourgeois.
But the Wildcats scored seven of the final nine points and led 20-10 after one quarter. Albany methodically climbed back into contention.
A layup by Cayden Boudreaux off a pass from Ford got Albany within five at 33-28 in the final minute. Wossman led 33-29 at halftime.
Class 2A
No. 1 AMITE 74, No. 5 LAKE ARTHUR 44: In Hammond, Jalencia Pierre scored a game-high 20 points and distributed 10 assists to help lead top-seeded Amite past reigning champion Lake Arthur.
Pierre, an Southeastern Louisiana signee, made nine of 12 shots from the field for the Warriors, who lost to Lake Arthur in the semifinals a year ago. Hai’ley Brumfield (19) was also one of four Albany double-digit scorers.
Amite (28-2) plays No. 3 Rayville (28-7) in the Class 2A final set for 2 p.m. Saturday in Hammond.
Rayville rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit to beat Rosepine 66-63 in the first 2A semifinal played Wednesday.