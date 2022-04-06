The LHSAA took a major step into the NIL arena when its executive committee approved a partnership with Eccker Sports, a company that provides support and education on name, image and likeness.
A motion by Pineville principal Karl Carpenter to approve the agreement came at the end of Wednesday’s portion of the executive committee’s spring meeting at the LHSAA office. The two-day meeting concludes with a 9 a.m. Thursday session.
The proposal approved Wednesday requires principals and athletic directors to take Eccker Sports’ course, which includes separate modules with NIL information geared specifically toward administrators, coaches, athletes and parents.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said the partnership begins May 1 and will be put on the LHSAA convention agenda for full approval in January.
“It was my proposal, and I thought it was important to do,” Carpenter said. “As schools, we get calls all the time from parents who say you’re not putting my kid up for scholarships. Or doing enough for them in other ways.
“This gives us the opportunity to do more by learning about NILs. This way we can help guide the parents and the athletes.”
The Wednesday meeting included a presentation from Eccker Sports led by Randy Eccker, who also spoke to the committee about his NIL program last fall.
Bonine told the group he has worked with Eccker on an approach to develop an NIL program for the LHSAA for approximately nine months. He told the committee his office already has been informed of NIL agreements that LHSAA athletes have.
“As an educator I am pleased with this step,” Bonine said. “Change is always difficult for some, especially with the unknown, and I think that is some of the reluctance people have.
“But there are two things I want people to understand. First, this is a white board process and you can’t use permanent marker. Things about NIL are changing sometimes daily and will continue to change. And second, the LHSAA does not want to prevent a student-athlete from profiting on their name, image and likeness. We want the schools to be able to help guide them through the process by providing information on how taxes are applied to NIL and other things they need to know.”
During his presentation, Eccker told the committee that he expects 30% of state high school associations to have some sort of NIL position statement in place by July 1. The cost to take the online course will be $50 per person, a fee that committee member Ken Bradford of the Louisiana Department of Education said funding sources can be sought to cover.
“NIL is the most disruptive force in sports in the last 20 years. Probably (the biggest change) since Title IX,” Eccker said during his presentation. “You have a chance to stay on top of something that is changing virtually every day.”
In addition to the educational component and database of NIL information, Eccker Sports will help the LHSAA develop a foundation to track NILs that schools and athletes receive. Components would allow for NILs to support charity causes and track specific agreements with athletes or teams.
Before the vote, Bonine implored the committee to be proactive and not reactive.
“A lot of what we do in this office is reactive,” Bonine said. “This is a chance to be proactive.”