Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy's final act in the District 5-5A track and field meet was a repeat performance.
Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy both piled up more than 200 points to win track titles in what was their final District 5-5A competition Friday night.
“They did great … just some outstanding performances across the board,” SJA coach Charlie Daigle said. “We qualified all the people for regional we expected to qualify and even a few more. This was the last one, and it was a good one.”
Next year, both schools move into the other Baton Rouge, district, 4-5A, as part of the LHSAA’s new reclassification alignment. A mix of quality and quantity put both teams in control their 5-5A swan song early.
Host Catholic finished with 227.5 points to run away with the boys title, ahead of Dutchtown (121) and Woodlawn (90). St. Joseph’s tallied 214 points to claim the girls crown with Baton Rouge High (147) and Dutchtown (99).
“I feel like we are finally putting some things together,” Catholic coach Rodney Brown said. “Some guys are going to be disappointed today, but overall we put together some solid performances and have a good group that moves forward into next week.”
The top four finishers in each event advance to the regional meet set for Thursday at Zachary High.
Louis Rudge (110, 300 hurdles) and Winston DeCuir (400, 800) were double winners for the Bears. Ava Riche (long jump, pole vault) was a double winner SJA.
The meet also featured impressive performances by Woodlawn sprinters J’Marcus Sewell and Jordan Matthews, as well as Baton Rouge High distance specialist Natalie Ventkataraman.
Sewell edged Tennessee football signee Dylan Sampson of Dutchtown to win the boys 100 meters in 10.55 seconds. Matthews (21.73 seconds) eked out a razor-thin win over Sewell (21.75) in the 200.
“I felt good today. Our last meet got canceled, and we had to come out here and perform,” Sewell said. “We did a lot of good training the last two weeks, and I think that helped out a lot with our races today.”
Ventkataraman continued her dominance that began during the indoor season by winning the 1,600 meters in 5 minutes, 17.42 seconds and the 800 in 2:23.01. She also ran on BRHS’ second-place 4x400 relay.
“Both races were good. I really was not trying for a specific time or a PR this week,” Ventkataraman said. “What I wanted to do was get solid times going into regional next week and I feel like I did that.
“I honestly thought the 800 might be faster, but I think the Dutchtown girl (Rachel Fereday, second-place finisher) held back a little too. You want to peak at the right time.”