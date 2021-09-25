Monday
White Castle at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.
Baker at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
West Feliciana at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Northeast at Walker, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Brusly, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Dunham, 6 p.m.
Ascension Catholic at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Tara at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
University at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Rosenwald Collegiate at Capitol, 5 p.m.
Istrouma at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Belaire at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Family Christian, 5 p.m.
St. John at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at Walker, 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Thibodaux at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Central, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Scotlandville at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Capitol at University, 4 p.m.
Cristo Rey at University, 5 p.m.
Thrive Academy at McKinley, 5 p.m.
Parkview Baptist vs. Baker at Baker Middle School, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Dunham, 6 p.m.
Northeast at Episcopal 6 p.m.
Destrehan at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at White Castle, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Family Christian, 5 p.m.
Broadmoor at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.
Belaire at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
University at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Dunham at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Walker, 6 p.m.
Springfield at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Tara, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Central at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Lutcher at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Central Private, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Academy at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Northwest at Livonia, 6 p.m.