Volleyballs sit on a table waiting to be sanitized and disinfected between points as Liberty High hosts Catholic High Pointe Coupee, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Liberty High School in Baton Rouge, La.

Monday

White Castle at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.

Baker at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.

Donaldsonville at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

West Feliciana at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Northeast at Walker, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Central Private at Brusly, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Dunham, 6 p.m.

Ascension Catholic at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Tara at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

University at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Rosenwald Collegiate at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Istrouma at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Belaire at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

St. John at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Walker, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Thibodaux at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Central, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at McKinley, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Capitol at University, 4 p.m.

Cristo Rey at University, 5 p.m.

Thrive Academy at McKinley, 5 p.m.

Parkview Baptist vs. Baker at Baker Middle School, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Dunham, 6 p.m.

Northeast at Episcopal 6 p.m.

Destrehan at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at White Castle, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

Broadmoor at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.

Belaire at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

University at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Dunham at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Walker, 6 p.m.

Springfield at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Tara, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Central at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Lutcher at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Central Private, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Academy at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Northwest at Livonia, 6 p.m.

