One of the River Parishes' top coaches, Robert Valdez of St. James High, confirmed that he has submitted his resignation to the school.
Valdez also declined to comment about social media speculation that says he is set to join Hue Jackson’s staff at Grambling.
“I have submitted my resignation, which is a matter of public record, it's effective at the end of next week,” Valdez said. “I have no comment on what is out there on social media.”
Valdez previously had head coaching stints at McKinley, West St. John and Scotlandville. He took over as head coach at St. James in 2016. He coached the Wildcats to the Class 3A title in 2019, the school’s first since 1979.
The Wildcats advanced to the regional round of the Class 3A playoffs last fall before losing to Madison Prep.