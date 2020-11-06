LIVONIA — Livonia viewed nondistrict opponent Central Private as a means to sharpen its skills before next week’s 6-4A showdown at Cecilia. But an 18-7 victory over the Redhawks did bring a few challenges.
LHS senior Avery Walker contributed 330 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, despite throwing his first three interceptions of the season in the game played Thursday night.
Walker completed 16 of 30 passes for 204 yards and tallied 126 yards on seven carries, including a 97-yard keeper in the third quarter.
The Redhawks (2-3) avoided the shutout when Cody Sharpe scored on a 1-yard sneak with 1:57 left in the game.
Central Private finished with 288 yards total offense, including 153 on the ground.
How It Was Won
Livonia led 12-0 at halftime off Devontae Leonard’s 15-yard less than four minutes into the game and Walker’s 19-yard pass to Dallon Louis with 8:33 left in the first half.
Walker’s 10-yard keeper and Ge’Marion Hollins 32-yard run set up the opening TD, while Louis ran 30 yards to the Redhawk 14 yard-line to set up the score on a fourth-down conversion.
Walker’s TD sprint in the third quarter came immediately after a Redhawk punt to the Wildcats at their own 3-yard line.
Extra-point kicks after the first two touchdowns failed. The Redhawks stopped Walker on a conversion run on his TD in the third stanza.
They said it
Livonia coach Joshua LaBorde: “We had a lot of missed opportunities and a lot of misfocus. Give credit where credit is due. Coach (Robbie) Mafhouz came in with a great plan and they did a very good job of keeping the ball away from us. We had way too many penalties, and that kept our opponents in the game.
"I’ll still take an ugly win over a pretty loss. Avery Walker has been the leader on the team and leader on campus, and he did just what he needed to do tonight.
Mafhouz, Central Private coach: “We played a lot better than we played last week against Slaughter Charter. We don’t have but two games left, but we’ve left too many points on the field. When we have an opportunity, we have to cash in on them. We played well … this was one of our better showings this season.”
Notable
• Nash Templet connected with Reese Dean on a 25-yard past, while Dean marched 21 yards down field on the next four plays before the Redhawks lost possession on downs at the Livonia 12-yard line.
• Central Private followed its lone touchdown with an onside kick gave the Redhawks possession at midfield, but Jackson intercepted a pass on the first play to thwart CPS, which faces Southern Lab next week.