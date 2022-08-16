It's hard to imagine Southern Lab, one of the LHSAA's most successful football programs, shocking people by winning big this season, but an intriguing mix of young and experienced players will make things interesting.
Starters return at 10 positions from the team that defeated Ouachita Christian 38-14 in December's Division IV state championship game. It was the school's 10th football championship, and it will rely on veterans like senior two-way back Carl Williams IV as it tries to challenge for one this year.
Such a large group of new faces in the Southern Lab lineup may be enough to provide hope for the Kittens District 9-1A rivals. Williams, who splits time at wide receiver and defensive back, sees his team's glass as half full as it works through preseason camp.
"This year, (camp) is more about learning technique," Williams said. "We're a young team so I'm trying to help everyone, get them up to speed so everyone's on the same page. We're going to be good this year."
Lab must replace four-year starter Angelo Izzard at quarterback. Coach Darrell Asberry, the Kittens are grooming junior Marlon Brown and freshman Jerry Battley.
"I don't expect them to learn the whole playbook in one year, but I expect them to learn enough to win football games," Asberry said. "The biggest thing is for me to call plays that fit what they can do."
Whoever takes snaps will have experienced support with three returning linemen including all-district performer Carlos Sanders. Also back are running back Douglas Thornton (1,472 yards, 16 TDs) and wide receiver Antonio Donahue (43 receptions, 801 yards, eight TDs).
Then there is Williams, whose elite speed made him a threat on offense and defense. He caught 47 passes for 710 yards and 10 touchdowns, and also made 22 tackles as a defensive back.
"Whatever they need — if its 47 catches or 22 tackles — then that's what I'll do," Williams said. "If they need more then, that's what I've got to do. I'm going to be ready for the team. Whatever they need."
Asberry said Williams is ready to be a focal point both ways.
“(Williams) has good guys around him so he won’t have as much pressure,” Asberry said. “But he understands that most of the work will come through him on offense and defense.”
Williams has also been a key part of Southern Lab's track squad. He ran a personal best 10.49 in the 100 meters in March at the White Castle Invitational meet. In May, he ran the third leg of Lab's Class 1A state champion 4x100 relay team.
In June, after drawing recruiting interest from schools such as Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, Williams committed to Baylor and former LSU coach Dave Aranda as a defensive back.
Williams does not plan on running track at Baylor, but academics was a strong consideration.
“What a lot of people don’t know about Carl is he’s going to graduate in December and start college in January,” Asberry said. “He’s a good one.”