Parkview Baptist baseball coach Emrick Jagneaux announced his decision to retire at the team's awards banquet held Monday. It was released by the school on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. The move came two days after the Eagles finished as the Division II runners-up to St. Louis Catholic.
In four seasons, Jagneaux had record of 100-15 at PBS that included three District 7-3A titles, two LHSAA semifinal berths and last weekend’s runner-up finish at the LHSAA Baseball tournament in Sulphur. The pandemic wiped out the Eagles' chances for an a district title and postseason success in 2020.
"We had our banquet last night and I announced it then," Jagneaux said. "Coaching here has been a wonderful experience and I know the program will continue to be successful. There are some other things we want to do, like travel. We do plan to move back to the Woodlands, outside of Houston, which is where our family is.
"I told them (PBS players) we won't be strangers. Cheryl (Jagneaux's wife) and I made a lot of friends here and I can see us coming over to visit. We can watch Parkview play and take in an LSU game too."
Parkview finished 33-2 during the 2021 season, including a 6-3 loss to St. Louis in the Division II final played at McMurry Park Saturday. The Eagles won their first 30 games of the season.
The 70-year-old Jagneaux came to PBS in the summer of 2017. He spent the majority of his coaching career in Texas, but is a Louisiana native who was raised Lafayette and the Opelousas area before moving to Texas prior to his high school years.
Jagneaux also was an assistant coach and then interim baseball coach at UL in 1987. From there, he returned to coach in Texas and won state titles in two different association. His 2017 Woodlands Christian team finished as the TAPPS Division III runner-up.
Lutcher’s Piper retires
Lutcher’s J.P. Piper, a former boys basketball coach locally at Chapel Trafton/The Dunham School, announced his retirement from coaching Monday. Piper will continue to teach at Lutcher.
Assistant coach Alton Joseph has been hired as the new Bulldogs’ coach. Piper coached the Lutcher boys for four seasons after serving as men’s basketball coach at Nicholls State and then coaching at Morgan City High.
Piper coached Dunham to the Class 1A title game of what was then known as the Top 28 tournament in 1998 and 1999. Dunham was awarded the 1998 title when Southern Lab was ordered to forfeit because of an LHSAA violation. Southern Lab won the rematch of district rivals the next year.
ZHS signings
Nine Zachary High athletes are set to sign scholarships in four sports during a ceremony set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s gym.
Baseball players AJ Bailey (Northwestern State), Garrett Beadle (Loyola-NO) and Reed Felder of (LSU-Alexandria) are part of the group along with wrestler Lane White of Missouri-based Avila University.
Bradley Styranec (Muskingum University), Elijah Hill (Tennessee State) and Prince Johnson (Aurora University) are football signees, while Zoa Adams (Arkansas-Little Rock), Orsciana Beard (Northwestern State). Kayli Johnson (Lamar), Kenson Tate (Lamar) and Jakenzie Thymes (Dillard) are scheduled to sign track signees.
Job openings
Central High is accepting applications for a head girls basketball coach and a head track coach. Multiple teaching positions are open, including social studies, science, math, English, JROTC, study skills and physical education.
Contact athletic director Ashley Rush at (225) 261-3538, ext. 453.
• St. Amant High School seeks a head wrestling coach. A variety of teaching spots are possible. A non-faculty coach will also be considered. Send resumes/inquires by email to athletic director David Oliver at david.oliver@apsb.org or regular mail to Oliver at St. Amant High School, 12035 Hwy. 431, St. Amant, La. 70774.
Prep notable
Quarterback Landon O’Connor and defensive back Jackson Demouy of Catholic High both committed to Millsaps on Monday.
O’Connor and Demouy were both part of the Bears’ Division I title team last fall.