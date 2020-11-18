BR.woodlawndutchtown.102320.03.jpg (copy)
Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson runs the ball against Woodlawn earlier this month.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Statistics provided by the schools

Class 5A/4A

Rushing

85-936, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10 TDs

110-763, Pierce Patterson, Central, 8 TDs

78-746, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs

64-606, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 4 TDs

71-549, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 12 TDs

43-516, Baylor Langlois, Dutchtown, 6 TDs

40-476, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 9 TDs

Passing

1,089, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 6-111-4, 13 TDs

1,041, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 77-137-3, 14 TDs

941, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 56-99-2, 6 TDs

786, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 46-79-4, 9 TDs

816, Troy Dunn, East Ascension, 61-131-6, 8 TDs

746, Jonathan Swift, Central, 59-88-3, 8 TDs

503, Landon O’Connor, 50-80-1, 4 TDs

Receiving

30-507, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 7 TDs

16-334, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 4 TDs

20-326, CJ Davis, Live Oak, 3 TDs

18-302, Malik Hilliard, Central, 3 TDs

19-287, Remy Rizzuto, St. Amant, 3 TDs

17-270, Navell Chopin, East Acension, 4 TDs

10-257, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 3 TDs

Punting

37.2, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 19-707

37.0, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown, 7-259

36.9, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 11-397

34.2, Kullen Wheat, East Ascension, 11-376

31.2, Brian Tellez, East Ascension, 11-343

Scoring

78, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 13 TDs

74, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 12 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

54, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 9 TDs

50, Pierce Patterson, Central, 8 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

44, Jonathan Swift, Central, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

Class 3A and below

Rushing

110-1,100, Lutrell Pruitt, Southern Lab, 13 TDs

78-901, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 21 TDs

95-846, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 8 TDs

66-707, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 13 TDs

48-647, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 11 TDs

87-540, Isaac Ponder, Parkview Baptist, 3 TDs

Passing

1,437, Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, 88-156-3, 13 TDs

1,037, Marquell Bergeron, St. James, 70-125-4, 13 TDs

1,003, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 65-120-NA, 12 TDs

956, Brock Slaton, University, 56-107-4, 13 TDs

880, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 48-86-2, 14 TDs

868, Ce’Vion Holliday, Capitol, 47-90-5, 12 TDs

856. Roman Mula, Parkview Baptist, 75-99-3, 13 TDs

642, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 44-67-1, 11 TDs

Receiving

35-691, Aeneus Lemay, West Feliciana, 8 TDs

33-603, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 9 TDs

33-558, Shazz Preston, St. James, 6 TDs

22-450, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 7 TDs

13-336, Jardin Gilbert, University, 3 TDs

15-305, Antonio Donahue, Southern Lab, 5 TDs

13-277, Carl Williams, Southern Lab, 3 TDs

12-267, Peyton Pontif, Episcopal, 4 TDs

Punting

42.6, Alec Mahler, St. James, 19-809

38.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 7-264

30.1, Chris Botcher, University, 14-431

Scoring

132, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 23 TDs

118, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 18 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs

94, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 14 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs

86, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 14 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

78, Lutrell Pruitt, Southern Lab, 13 TDs

78, Tyrell Raby, Madison Prep, 13 TDs

68, Daniel Jupiter, St. James, 11 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

66, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 10 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs

50, Daniel Jupiter, St. James, 8 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

