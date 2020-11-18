Statistics provided by the schools
Class 5A/4A
Rushing
85-936, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10 TDs
110-763, Pierce Patterson, Central, 8 TDs
78-746, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs
64-606, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 4 TDs
71-549, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 12 TDs
43-516, Baylor Langlois, Dutchtown, 6 TDs
40-476, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 9 TDs
Passing
1,089, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 6-111-4, 13 TDs
1,041, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 77-137-3, 14 TDs
941, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 56-99-2, 6 TDs
786, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 46-79-4, 9 TDs
816, Troy Dunn, East Ascension, 61-131-6, 8 TDs
746, Jonathan Swift, Central, 59-88-3, 8 TDs
503, Landon O’Connor, 50-80-1, 4 TDs
Receiving
30-507, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 7 TDs
16-334, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 4 TDs
20-326, CJ Davis, Live Oak, 3 TDs
18-302, Malik Hilliard, Central, 3 TDs
19-287, Remy Rizzuto, St. Amant, 3 TDs
17-270, Navell Chopin, East Acension, 4 TDs
10-257, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 3 TDs
Punting
37.2, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 19-707
37.0, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown, 7-259
36.9, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 11-397
34.2, Kullen Wheat, East Ascension, 11-376
31.2, Brian Tellez, East Ascension, 11-343
Scoring
78, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 13 TDs
74, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 12 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
54, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 9 TDs
50, Pierce Patterson, Central, 8 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
44, Jonathan Swift, Central, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
Class 3A and below
Rushing
110-1,100, Lutrell Pruitt, Southern Lab, 13 TDs
78-901, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 21 TDs
95-846, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 8 TDs
66-707, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 13 TDs
48-647, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 11 TDs
87-540, Isaac Ponder, Parkview Baptist, 3 TDs
Passing
1,437, Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, 88-156-3, 13 TDs
1,037, Marquell Bergeron, St. James, 70-125-4, 13 TDs
1,003, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 65-120-NA, 12 TDs
956, Brock Slaton, University, 56-107-4, 13 TDs
880, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 48-86-2, 14 TDs
868, Ce’Vion Holliday, Capitol, 47-90-5, 12 TDs
856. Roman Mula, Parkview Baptist, 75-99-3, 13 TDs
642, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 44-67-1, 11 TDs
Receiving
35-691, Aeneus Lemay, West Feliciana, 8 TDs
33-603, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 9 TDs
33-558, Shazz Preston, St. James, 6 TDs
22-450, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 7 TDs
13-336, Jardin Gilbert, University, 3 TDs
15-305, Antonio Donahue, Southern Lab, 5 TDs
13-277, Carl Williams, Southern Lab, 3 TDs
12-267, Peyton Pontif, Episcopal, 4 TDs
Punting
42.6, Alec Mahler, St. James, 19-809
38.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 7-264
30.1, Chris Botcher, University, 14-431
Scoring
132, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 23 TDs
118, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 18 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs
94, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 14 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs
86, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 14 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
78, Lutrell Pruitt, Southern Lab, 13 TDs
78, Tyrell Raby, Madison Prep, 13 TDs
68, Daniel Jupiter, St. James, 11 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
66, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 10 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs
50, Daniel Jupiter, St. James, 8 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT