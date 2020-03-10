LAKE CHARLES — Top-seeded Port Allen is exactly where the team and coaching staff expected to be at this point — preparing to play for an Class 2A championship
Defense set the tone as Port Allen pulled away in the second half, notching a 74-60 victory over No. 4 Lakeview in a semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum Tuesday night.
The Pelicans (29-6) get a chance to avenge last year’s loss in the title game when they take on second-seeded Rayville at 6 p.m. Friday. Rayville beat Red River 90-67 in the first semifinal game Tuesday.
Collin Holloway notched a double-double with a game-high 30 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Knox added 18 points for Port Allen. Timothy Washington led Lakeview (24-10) with 20 points. Nate Braden had 16 for the Gators.
“I’ve been in this situation for the last two years. I actually never got past this game. These dudes were in the finals last year," said Holloway, a transfer from Catholic. "I’m a senior this year, so I know I have to step up and play my role. I was blessed with teammates and a coaching staff that believe in me. I just stepped up and made shots.”
Port Allen’s defense forced Lakeview into tough jump shots the entire night, which resulted in the Gators shooting 32 percent from the field. Lakeview scored just 11 points in two of four quarters.
Knox hit two free throws midway through the second quarter that gave Port Allen its largest lead of the half at 33-21.
“The whole year coach has been giving me the green light,” Knox said. “I didn’t ask for it, I just worked for it in practice. I put in the extra work, so when it does come to those moments, when the team really needs me for this or that, I’m there.”
Lakeview cut the deficit to 37-28 at halftime. But Port Allen went on a 15-7 run capped by Jy’Ron Allen’s 3-pointer, which opened the lead to 52-35 with 1:10 left in the third quarter.
The PAHS lead ballooned to as much as 22 in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we did a pretty good job defending through three and a half quarters,” Port Allen coach Derrick Jones said. “They made some hard shots they’re a really good team. They can score the ball.
"I thought our guys really did a good job of embracing the scouting report and really executing it on the floor. Offensively we did a good job of playing to our strengths.”
Lakeview coach Brian Williams called his season a success, despite falling short of a state championship.
“I’m happy to be here,” he said. “I think these kids fought hard to get to the point that they’ve been to. We fell short a couple of times in previous years, so just getting here and letting the kids get the experience is a great job for the kids.”