After weathering disappointing loss last week, Walker showed up ready to play Friday night against Mandeville, and offensive stars Ja'Cory Thomas and Warren Young were the most obvious benefactors.
Thomas scored four touchdowns, while Young threw for one and caught passes for two more. It all added up to a 56-28 win over the visiting Skippers as Walker pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Walker led 35-28 after three quarters and held the ball for the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter. The Wildcats used that time to add two touchdowns and effectively put the game out of reach.
Mandeville used Landon Ibieta at receiver and in a wildcat formation, and he led the Skippers with 84 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
How it was won
Walker broke open a close game in the fourth quarter. Hunter Bethel threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Young, giving the Wildcats a 42-28 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Walker recovered a fumble to set up a 12-play, 64-yard drive. Bethel’s 5-yard run made it 49-28, and the outcome was no longer in doubt.
Player of the game
Walker wide receiver Jacory Thomas: After catching a 66-yard touchdown pass from Young on the first play of the game, Thomas added three TDs on jet sweeps. He had four catches for 128 yards. His scoring runs were of 49, 8 and 51 yards, and he led the Walker rushing attack with four carries for 115 yards.
They said it
Walker coach Chad Mahaffey: “We were disappointed last week. We didn’t play our best, and our guys were hungry. I’m excited they got to feel it (this week). They’ve worked hard, and you want to see the payoff happen.
“I knew (Mandeville) would be a good challenge. They’ve got some good playmakers on offense, and they’re physical up front on defense. Our guys executed, and I thought we did a good job.”
Mandeville coach Hutch Gonzales: “It was inexperience. Effectively, we’ve not gotten kids ready to replace the ones that we’ve lost. The inexperience showed tonight. I thought it was two evenly matched teams, talent-wise. I think we looked a lot alike. We’re both good in spots, and they were better in spots than we were tonight.”
Notable
The first half featured four lead changes and was bookended by Walker touchdowns on the first play of the game and the final play of the half. Jacory Thomas opened the scoring with a 66-yard TD reception from Warren Young, who caught a lateral from Hunter Bethel. Young came back on the final play of the half, catching a 38-yard Hail Mary pass from Bethel.
Young led Walker with seven catches for 128 yards. Bethel completed 16 of 25 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, both to Young.
Mandeville’s John Patterson snatched C.J. McClendon’s first-half fumble before it hit the ground, returning in 96 yards for a touchdown. The score gave Mandeville its last lead at 20-14 with five minutes left in the first half.