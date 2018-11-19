Just more than a week into the season the East Baton Rouge Parish Girls Basketball tournament has yielded a powerbroker matchup.
Top-seeded tourney host Lee meets No. 2 McKinley in the title game set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Magnet High. It is a matchup that makes a lot of sense, given both were LHSAA tourney runners-up a year ago.
How the teams got to this point on the third day of the tourney offered quite a contrast. McKinley (4-0) surged ahead early and held off several challenges from Zachary in a 58-46 win in the first semifinal.
As usual, Lee (3-0) came out with its high-octane pressure defense. The Patriots led Scotlandville 18-3 after one quarter and notched a 76-13 victory.
McKinley's Caira Wren and Lee's Diamond Hunter were the top scorers. Wren powered McKinley with post-up move after post-up move to the tune of a game-high 24 points. Hunter, like her teammates, found ways to convert Scotlandville turnovers into points and finished with a game-high 28.
"We had to play smart, pass the ball to look for the open player and rebound," McKinley coach Ella Reado said. "Zachary is skilled, and I know Tami (McClure, ZHS coach) always does a good job. I am pleased with tonight.”
Lee coach Valencia Wilson praised her team for its intensity and execution.
“They are putting the pieces together on defense, and that is the most important thing we do on a daily basis,” Wilson said. “We are maturing. I thought we rebounded well. But the thing I thought we did really well was run our offense. We didn’t just score in transition.”
McKINLEY 58, ZACHARY 46: The Panthers got the degree of separation they needed with an 11-2 run to close the first quarter. Wren had six points in the opening quarter. By halftime, the lead was 12 points.
“I’m a senior now, and it is up to me to be a leader,” Wren said. “That means rebounding or whatever I have to do.”
Zachary (2-1) cut the McKinley lead to single digits a few times but did not make a sustained run to pressure the Panthers.
Erica Lafayette, who finished with 17 points, also played a key role for MHS. Osha Cummings led Zachary with 15 points.
“McKinley played well, and I don’t want to take anything away from them,” McClure said. “We had too many unforced errors. Other than two players this is a different team than last year. We’re inexperienced. We’ll learn from this.”
LEE 76, SCOTLANDVILLE 13: The Hornets played without 6-foot-4 post player Ashanti Lavergne, who sat out after missing a practice, said Scotlandville coach Gabrielle Fleming.
Like Zachary’s McClure, she deemed her team’s game a learning experience. A’Niya Lagarde and Paige Webb each added 13 points for Lee.
“When you play a team like that you expend so much energy trying to get past their press,” Fleming said. “And when you finally do, its tough to find a rhythm on offense.”
Lee players, like LaGarde, want more.
“I thought we did a pretty good job, especially with our defense,” LaGarde said. “We need to be better tomorrow.”