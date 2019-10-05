BRUSLY — West Feliciana High used three big plays as the springboard for an 18-17 come-from-behind road win over Brusly High Friday night.
The Saints (1-4, 1-1) picked up their first win of the season in the District 7-3A game. It did not come easy.
Brusly (2-3, 0-2) jumped out to a 10-0 lead. Sammy Daquano’s 29-yard field goal and a 50-yard touchdown run by Josh Westly staked the Panthers to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.
But the Saints had an answer with an 88-yard kickoff return for a TD Randall Matthews. Brusly extended its lead with another TD run by Westly — one that covered 69 yards. He finished with 203 yards on 27 carries for BHS.
O’Koryea Anderson’s 42-yard pick six was the final score of the opening half. WFHS trailed 17-12, but the Saints had one more big play in their arsenal. Bennett Clement’s 49-yard TD pass to Drekevion Anderson gave West Feliciana an 18-17 lead in the third quarter. It was Clement’s lone completion. A late defensive stand sealed the victory.
ZACHARY 48, ISTROUMA 0: In Zachary, quarterback Keilon Brown and Chris Hilton teamed up for two TDs as the Broncos (2-2) won their second straight game in nondistrict action. Istrouma falls to 0-5.
Hilton made his season debut after recovering from a foot injury that required surgery last spring. He caught three passes for 89 yards, including TD catches of 26 and 43 yards. Brown, who completed 11 of 16 passes for 164 yards, also tossed an 18-yard TD pass to Kenson Tate.
OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC 42, PORT ALLEN 21: In Port Allen, OCHS overcome a 21-7 first-half deficit by scoring the final five TDs of the nondistrict game.
Jesse Roy completed 9 of 17 passes for 222 yards and three TDs for the unbeaten Vikings (5-0). Keon Coleman caught two TD passes for OCHS.
Edward Wilson led Port Allen (1-4) with 127 rushing yards. Quarterhack Jacoby Howard had two rushing TDs for the Pelicans.