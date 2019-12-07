White Castle is normally a sleepy rural town at 2 a.m. That was not the case when the White Castle High football team arrived home early Saturday after a semifinal victory over Oberlin.
“Buses came in about 2 in the morning from the game and the community was lining the streets, honking (car) horns and everybody was wide awake,” White Castle coach Aaron Meyer said. “To have this situation and this type of joy and elation is great.”
The third-seeded Bulldogs (9-3) advanced to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic for the first time since 2010 with a 42-25 win over No. 2 Oberlin on the road Friday night.
Small towns with big dreams will be the major storyline for the Baton Rouge area when the Prep Classic kicks off at noon Friday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It is the 39th Prep Classic for the LHSAA and White Castle is the only one of the three area teams remaining that has won an LHSAA title in the Prep Classic era.
White Castle won its only football title in Class 1A in 2010 and meets fourth-seeded Oak Grove (10-3) in the Friday’s second game at 3:30 p.m. Seventh-seeded Catholic-Pointe Coupee (11-2) meets No. 5 Ouachita Christian (12-1) in the Division IV final that opens the action at noon Friday.
The Hornets won a 1A title in 1978, three years before the Prep Classic began. Top-seeded St. James (14-0) of Class 3A has made its share of Prep Classic appearances over the years, most recently finishing as a runner-up in 2015. The Wildcats take on No. 23 Jennings (9-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in search of their school’s first football title since 1979.
Catholic-PC vs. OCS is the only select title game that is part of the 2019 Prep Classic. Ouachita Christian took on a lead role in lobbying for the chance to play in the superdome and Catholic-PC collaborated after beating Southern Lab in the semifinals over a week ago.
Having a week between games has intensified the support CHSPC has received, according to coach David Simoneaux. St. James coach Robert Valdez described the feeling after Friday’s semifinal win over Union Parish as “surreal.” Valdez coached West St. John to a runner-up finish in Class 1A in 2011.
“This is a very exciting morning,” CHSPC’s Simoneaux said of Saturday morning meeting of Prep Classic teams at the LHSAA office. “We’re overjoyed to have the chance to bring our kids to the superdome. Everybody in the community is excited and we’re on Cloud 9 with the opportunity to go play in New Orleans. What these kids have accomplished … they never cease to amaze you. We’re excited and everybody is fired up.”
St. James claimed a 25-14 win over No. 12 Union Parish in its semifinal Friday.
“The feeling (now) is hard to explain,” Valdez said. “Just so much pride in our community and smiles on the faces of the kids Friday night was special. As a coach, it’s almost a culminating effect that shows you have done some things right.”
The remaining three LHSAA finals will be played Saturday. The Class 2A final for Many (10-3) and Ferriday (13-1) is set for noonfollowed by the 4A game between Edna Karr (11-2) vs Warren Easton (8-4) at 3:30 p.m., with the Class 5A final for Destrehan (9-4) and Acadiana (13-1) set for 7 p.m.
Valdez called St. James' semifinal win a “payoff,” also noting that the biggest dividend of all — an LHSAA title — looms on the horizon for the LHSAA's Week 15 winners.
“Now we have a chance to do something special — something we haven’t done in 40 years,” Valdez said.