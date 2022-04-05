The two-day Ochsner/LHSAA Gymnastics meet is set for Friday and Saturday at Baton Rouge High. Just under 200 competitors are expected to compete, making it one of the largest LHSAA meets ever.
Boys competition begins at 2 p.m. Friday with competition with a total of 35 competitors and nine schools.
There will be four sessions of girls competitors that involve 24 schools. starting at 8 a.m. with the first of two Level 3 groups that has a combined total of 99 entrants. The second session starts at 10:15 a.m. Level 4 competition starts at 1:30 p.m., followed by Level 8 at 4:15 p.m.
Live scoring will be provided for the first time via the following links:
LHSAA State Championships Boys (4.8.22) https://tinyurl.com/2022LHSAABOYSGYM
LHSAA State Championship Girls (4.9.22)
https://tinyurl.com/2022LHSAAGIRLSGYM
Jostens Invitational
Epsicopal’s Jostens Invitational track meet begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday with field events. Running events are set for 5:30 p.m.
The host Knights, Dutchtown, Zachary, E.D. White, Walker, Jewel Sumner, West Feliciana, Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy are scheduled to compete. The annual meet dates back to 1981.
Record-setters
Catholic High set a meet record by running a time of 7 minutes, 47.77 seconds in the 4x800-meter relay at the Challenge of Champions held in Mobile last weekend.
The finish helped highlight a string of other notable finishes for local competitors at the annual meet.
There was more than one record broken with that win. The Bears’ Winston DeCuir ran an 800 split of 1:53.70 in the race, breaking a relay split record set by former Catholic and Texas A&M runner Jerry Snider 30 years ago.
The Bears’ Louis Rudge (300 hurdles, 38.47 seconds) and Grant Griffin (shot put, 57 feet, 1 ¼ inches) were among the boys first-place finishers, along with Dutchtown’s Montrell Morris (triple jump, 45-7 1/2).
Baton Rouge High’s Jessica Pitcher (300 hurdles, 44.48 seconds) was the lone local girls champion in the invitational division.
Prep notables
East Iberville girls basketball player Taylor Gordon signed with Delgado Community College Wednesday afternoon.
Gordon was a key component in EIHS’ run to a Class 1A title in 2021 and was first-team All-District 7-1A this season.
• Hansoni Holland, who spent the last two years as head football coach at Tara, is the new offensive coordinator at Scotlandville.
• Denham Springs powerlifter Raygan Bosco signed with William Jewell College located in Liberty, Mo. Bosco competed for the Yellow Jackets at the recent LHSAA Division I championships.