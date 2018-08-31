Scotlandville High ultimately gave coach Jules Sullen a victory in his debut. But it is fair to say that Sullen did not get exactly what he wanted in a 21-0 season-opening win over McKinley Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
“How many penalties did we have?,” Sullen asked afterwards. “I don’t know … but it was too many. Once we get in and see the film, we will see what we need to do. Hats off to McKinley … their coaches are doing a really good job and they play hard.
“They were able to run the ball on us some and kept the game close for more than three quarters. Our defense was able to make big plays when we needed them. We’ll need to get better and this is the start.”
The 10th-ranked Hornets (1-0) finished the game with 11 penalties for 94 yards in the nondistrict matchup of Class 5A teams from different districts. Scotlandville scored on its first two possessions but also had three second-half touchdowns called back by penalties.
The penalties were an equalizer in a game that McKinley (0-1) entered as a huge underdog following major LHSAA sanctions levied against the school last month.
“Coach Sullen put together a great game plan,” Scotlandville defensive back Jimyon Profit said. “McKinley surprised us with reverses and misdirection. But in the end, we made the plays.”
And so did Hornet running back Jacorey James, who finished with 104 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. James scored the first touchdown of the night and last one — on a 2-yard run with 6:47 remaining to put the game out of reach. Cameron Armstead completed 6 of 12 passes for 85 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown pass to Reginald King. Jahvon Grisby had an interception for the SHS defense.
Contrasts between the teams were obvious. While Scotlandville’s Armstead is a two-year starter, John Joseph became McKinley’s third quarterback of the preseason thanks to injuries and changes that came with the LHSAA’s one-year suspension of all MHS coaches on July 10 and return of former coach Robert Signater Sr. as interim head coach.
Joseph, a converted receiver, did not complete a pass and threw an interception, but led a running attack that managed 74 yards and held the ball enough to wiggle into Scotlandville territory three times in the second half.
“Every week is going to be a new experience for us because we got started so late,” Signater said. “These kids battled tonight and I have to give credit to our quarterback. He’s never played the position before and he was steady.”
McKinley’s Eugene Bradley had 34 yards on 12 carries and also recovered a Scotlandville fumble in the first half.