It was only fitting on senior night that Episcopal’s senior football players put on a show in their final regular-season home game Friday night.
Eight seniors scored as the Knights posted their fourth shutout of the season with a 48-0 District 8-2A victory over East Feliciana.
Episcopal (7-0, 4-0 in 8-2A) led 34-0 at halftime, and the second half played out with a running clock.
The Knights' 18-member senior class was honored before the game. Senior quarterback Dylan Mehrotra opened the scoring with a 9-yard run and added two TD passes. Running back Ryan Armwood had two TD runs and rushed for 105 yards on 10 carries.
Six other seniors — Jude Forti, Peyton Pontif, Tristen Rigby, Oliver Jack and kickers Parker Sanchez and Cade Capron — scored for the Knights.
How it was won
The Knights scored on their first five possessions of the first half and first two of the second half. East Feliciana (2-4, 1-3) was led by Rodriquez London, who gained 94 yards on 14 carries.
EHS led 20-0 after one quarter. Mehrotra connected on a 38-yard pass to Thomas D’Armond on the first play from scrimmage. Two plays later, he scored on a 9-yard run.
East Feliciana’s first two punts were sky kicks that netted 0 yards to set up short fields. Episcopal drove 42 yards on five Armwood runs. Armwood finished the drive with a 5-yard TD run off right guard for a 14-0 lead with 5:20 left in the first quarter.
The next series covered 70 yards in four plays. Mehrotra tossed a 44-yard score to Forti for a 20-0 lead with 1:05 remaining.
Episcopal drove 55 yards in five plays. Mehrotra threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Pontif for a 27-0 lead. East Feliciana fumbled and the Knights recovered at the Tigers' 12-yard line. Rigby got the ball six straight plays and scored on a 1-yard run for a 34-0 lead.
Player of the game
Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal
Mehrotra completed 9 of 13 passes for 182 yards, all in the first half, and rushed three times for 15 yards. He shook off as many as three tacklers to extend several plays.
They said it
East Feliciana coach Darius Matthews: “Episcopal is a great team, and that’s why they are undefeated. We’re young. We weren’t able to extend drives.”
Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois: “I thought our offense did a good job of coming out from the opening kick and executing. Dylan Mehrotra did a good job of spreading the ball around. Our offensive line set the tone up front and did a good job. Our defense has been consistent all year.
“At one point in the year, we didn’t think we’d get to play football on senior night (because of COVID-19). I’m just happy for these kids that they were able to be recognized — especially with a lot of other games being canceled. We’re really appreciative with what we’ve got going.”
Notable
This was the third straight district shutout for the Knights, who play at Port Allen next week in a game that will decide the District 8-2A champion.