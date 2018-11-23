Like everyone else, the Destrehan Wildcats celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday — adding a hefty helping of donuts after their morning practice.
But according to running back John Emery, the Wildcats are still hungry. They are hungry for wins and, especially, for a return trip to the Class A finals.
Emery helped his team whet its appetite Friday night, scoring four touchdowns — all in the second half — to help Destrehan take down Terrebonne, 31-14, in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
Destrehan (12-1), the No. 2 seed, will host No. 6 Zachary, which defeated No. 3 Acadiana, 26-13. A win next week would send Destrehan to the Dome for the first time since 2014.
But first the Wildcats had to get past Terrebonne, a team in the midst of an historic season. The Tigers, whose lone trip to the Superdome came in 1983, saw its hopes for an undefeated season crushed two weeks ago at the hands of Destrehan, 49-20.
This one was just a bit closer.
A sluggish start by both offenses and some key defensive plays kept it close throughout the first half. After a scoreless first quarter, Destrehan managed only a 24-yard field goal by Michael Ehrmann in the second quarter.
But Destrehan coach Stephen Robicheaux went to his go-to guy in the second half. Emery rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns, all in the second half. His first, a 1-yard run with 6:08 remaining in the third quarter, capped at 64-yard Wildcats drive. His second, a 10-yard run, came with 10:12 remaining in the game. He then scored on a 36-yard run with 8:57 remaining and on a 17-yard run with 2:13 remaining.
“Offensively we just committed to the run,” Robicheaux said. “We have a five-star running back and the offensive line did a good job. He ended up taking over the game. He’s special, you know. They put eight in the box to try and stop him but he’s phenomenal. He does a good job. That first guy, it’s tough to bring him down and once he gets in the secondary he’s special. We’re glad he’s on our team. He gives us a chance.”
Emery said his team has one goal in mind — getting back to the Superdome.
“I’ve been in this situation before,” Emery said. “I’ve already had this feeling, so I’m still hungry. A couple of guys that were with me, they’re still hungry. Actually, as a team, we’re all hungry. We’re trying to get to the Dome.”
Robicheaux expressed some concern over his team’s difficulties in the first half. Quarterback JR Blood passed for 158 yards to seven different receivers, but did not throw a touchdown pass. He also threw one interception, which was returned from 3 yards deep in the end zone for a touchdown by Terrebonne’s T.J. Ruffin in the fourth quarter.
Terrebonne’s Jakhi Douglas added a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:29 remaining in the game. He finished with 146 passing yards on 11 completions. Chaz Ward led the Tigers with 60 rushing yards on 13 carries.
“I think we kind of dodged a bullet here,” Robicheaux said. “I thought our defense played well throughout the night, but we didn’t play as well offensively throwing the ball as we did in the past. But that’s going to come.”
Terrebonne coach Gary Hill said he knew the challenge his team faced — again — at Destrehan, but was proud of the effort.
“We had a great game plan, our defense played great, offensively we were moving the ball,” Hill said. “We just couldn’t get the momentum going on offense. A lot of people said, ‘Look at two weeks ago.' How fast can you grow as a football team coming into that situation and leaving the way we did and coming back and playing with everything on the line? I couldn’t be prouder of them tonight.”