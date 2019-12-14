As impressive as St. James was in its 51-14 victory over Jennings in the Class 3A title game played Friday night, some of the best moments for the Wildcats happened away from playing field.
SJHS coach Robert Valdez said it was time to “Party like its 1979,” a reference to the school’s last previous football title. With Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hanging out on the Wildcats’ sideline and a “Choppa Style” dance, this was a celebration meant for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“It’s all part of the experience,” Valdez said afterwards. “We want them to embrace it, take it in and make memories that will last.”
The Wildcats seized every ounce of momentum and jubilation they could during the game. The St. James offense powered its way to 439 total yards. The celebration on the field after the final buzzer moved on to the post-game press conference.
So many players crowded on the press conference podium that extra chairs were added. Microphones were readjusted. Valdez held court first, noting all the correct things. He paid homage to the working-class community in the Vacherie area that is passionate about the school and football team.
The former Southern University offensive lineman and Scotlandville head coach also answered a key question with an answer that may surprise some. Why was St. James the right job for him?
Sure, a school nestled in the football-crazy River Parishes would be a dream for any coach. The fact that Valdez led nearby West St. John to a Class 1A runner-up finish in 2011 is notable. But there was a better reason.
“My (younger) daughter, who is a cheerleader now, came to me and said, ‘Dad the St. James job is open. You should go for it,’ ” said Valdez, a resident of nearby Gramercy. “It wasn’t that I was unhappy where I was (at Scotlandville), because I wasn’t. I don’t have to drive far to get to work. It’s home.”
The players were slow to join in the interview process. But once they did, the zingers came almost as fast as the points scored.
Running back Sean Leboeuf talked about the job the offensive line did, saying he tries to feed the “Fat Boys,” often. Valdez quickly inserted, “Now that is spelled Phat.” References to Popeyes’ chicken sandwiches followed. Smiles and laughs filled the room as the players took turns at one of the microphones.
References to the two coaches who helped shape the St. Jamesa program, the late James Waguespack, who coached the 1979 team, and the late Rick Gaille, were made before and after the game.
I checked out social media posts I had not seen previously early Saturday. One video showed Valdez exchanging handshakes and high-fives with fans in the stands. There were selfies aplenty.
Finally, I came to the pictures of the St. James team posing with that long-awaited trophy. What a picture-perfect night for the Wildcats.
Friday the 13th and finals
If you are superstitious, playing a game on Friday the 13th may not be a good thing. But it worked out quite well for St. James and Friday’s other Prep Classic winners.
There is some rich title-game history for Baton Rouge schools on Friday the 13th. Tara and University High both won titles on Friday, Dec. 13 in 1974.
Tara beat Fair Park 10-9 at Fair Grounds Stadium in Shreveport in Class 4A. U-High beat Sicily Island 14-13 to win its first football title in 1A.
Power of seconds
Plenty of praise is lavished on the winners after every championship game for obvious reasons. However, fans and parents should never, ever devalue the accomplishment of a team that takes home a silver LHSAA runner-up trophy.
Like the LHSAA football champions, Catholic High (Division I), White Castle (Class 1A) and Catholic-Pointe Coupee (Division IV), deserve praise and adulation from all of us.
A loss in a final game is not a measure of weakness. The strength and willpower to get to a title game is a greater success than most of us ever experience.