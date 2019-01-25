John Gordon McKernan's two goals helped University Lab clinch the Division III, District 5 title with a 2-0 win over Parkview Baptist on Friday.
U-High (16-2-3, 5-0) started fast and almost found the net 30 seconds into the game. The Cubs midfield continued pushing forward, launching long ball after long ball to pressure the Parkview defensive front.
U-High relied on McKernan, Connor Kirkpatrick and Chase Collins to impose themselves physically on Parkview’s back four, and they did just that.
The Cubs attack had four shots before Parkview (16-1-3, 4-1) got its first attempt at goal, and the 6-foot-1 McKernan put U-High ahead with a header to the back post off a cross by Kirkpatrick.
“It does (help) I’m not going to lie,” U-High coach Chris Mitchell said of McKernan. “I wish I was that tall, I’m not, but you have to play to our strengths so that’s what we had to do. We did that. I thought we did it OK, but under the circumstances I think a lot of it was attributed to how well Parkview played.
"I think, at times, our height was negated by their ability to win the ball and do a little bit better job of winning it and possessing it, and us not being able to — after we won the height battle — to possess it going forward.”
McKernan, the Cubs' quarterback on the football team, scored the clincher in the 75th minute for the 2-0 win.
The main defender winning the ball back for Parkview was sophomore center back Brendan Hays, who appeared to be a head shorter than McKernan and Kirkpatrick. The young defender consistently won his one-on-one battles, whether it was in the air or on the ground. Hays even drew a yellow card on Kirkpatrick early in the second half after stealing possession on a breakaway near Parkview’s end line.
“Fantastic. He was fantastic tonight,” Parkview coach Roger Charcap said of Hays. “He’s not a year-round soccer player, played (junior varsitiy) last year if you can believe that.”
However, Hays’ efforts in the back didn’t score goals for Parkview. The Eagles attack struggled keeping possession in the first half and constantly launched long, low-percentage passes down field. Charcap said the plan was to put U-High’s defenders under pressure, but he didn’t necessarily want his players to abandon build-up play, which is something he emphasized at halftime.
“The good thing is it kind of worked out to a set-up in the second half because every time they got it they started dropping off, so we started building some more in the midfield, but I wish we got to it earlier,” Charcap said. “But I think it was like I gave a scheme and we kind of stuck to that instead of verging off to something else that I thought would work.
“It didn’t work to score goals, but I thought we created some chances off of it — just not enough.”
In the second half, U-High continued dominating possession deep on Parkview’s half, but around the 50-minute marked the game began to flip. However, without standout forward Alex Aucoin, Parkview stalled in the final third.
With Parkview’s numbers pushed forward, McKernan controlled a long ball and outmuscled Hays, who was knocked to the ground and looked to the referee for a foul as McKernan finished off his second goal in the 75th minute.