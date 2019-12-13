There is a feeling of déjà vu for White Castle High. And it comes with a Mercedes-Benz Superdome view the Bulldogs are determined to relish.
“These guys all have cousins or uncles who played, so they hear about the 2010 team it all the time,” WCHS coach Aaron Meyer said. “I am so proud of the way they worked, came together as a team. This is their chance and it’s their time to embrace the moment.”
Third-seeded White Castle (9-3) plays No. 4 Oak Grove (10-3) in the Class 1A title game set for noon Saturday to open the final day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic.
White Castle makes its first 1A title-game appearance since winning a Class 1A title in 2010. The Bulldogs play an Oak Grove team that was the 1A runner-up to Kentwood a year ago.
WCHS beat another Monroe area school, Ouachita Christian, in the 2010 final. Like last time, the Bulldogs are an underdog despite being seeded one slot higher based on that recent title-game experience. Contrasts between the teams and their styles is significant.
“They are a ground and pound team that likes to come right at you on offense and defense. They are going to be bigger than us. Our speed is our strength,” White Castle’s Meyer said. “I can see those things cancelling each other out.
“The most important thing for us is do the things we can control, like execution and avoiding costly mistakes. And I do think the kicking game will be a factor for one of us. Who blocks a kick or who has a bad snap? What we have to do is make plays.”
Oak Grove coach Ryan Gregory expects his team to play with a different attitude than a year ago. The desire for OGHS to make amends is as telling to this game as White Castle’s will to earn its own slice of hometown glory.
“Last year I think we were wowed by the experience,” Gregory said. “We were going to the Dome and it was exciting. Us coaches too, me included. I don’t think I did a good job of preparing our kids for the game. But this year, the kids have a different purpose.”
The match-up between Oak Grove’s physical and stingy and White Castle’s speed and athleticism may be worth arriving hours before the Class 5A and 4A title games that close out the two-day Prep Classic.
Oak Grove’s defense is led by defensive lineman Keanan Caldwell, a Kansas commitment. Quarterback Javier Batiste is an explosive dual threat player who has has 1,438 passing yards, 1,171 rushing yards and 27 total TDs. Marcus Williams, a 215-pound running back/linebacker, leads WCHS with 1,571 yards and 18 TDs.
“We’re going to have to be on our Ps and Qs and be assignment wise because of how fast they play,” OGHS’ Gregory said.