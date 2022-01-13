Simply the best?
That is certainly one way to look at the 49th Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament set for Friday and Saturday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
“There is a lot of pressure associated with this one,” Zachary coach Jean Paul Pierre said. “It has always been viewed as the spectacle and the premier event. Guys watch and compete in this tournament for a long time.
“And they come in feeling like there are certain things they have to accomplish. What I stressed to our guys today was staying level and being focused. You have to go in and wrestle to the best of your ability and give maximum effort. Whatever happens, happens.”
Action begins at 3 p.m. Friday at Lamar Dixon and will continue until three championship rounds and three consolation rounds are complete. Saturday’s action begins at 10 a.m. with semifinals at around 11:15 a.m. and finals set for 3:30 p.m.
“This is your benchmark before going into the state tournament,” Live Oak coach Chris Collier said. “And what makes me so excited about it is that this is where you see the best of the best.
“You have the best guys from all three divisions competing together. There will probably be weight classes with multiple state champions competing. You have championship level matchups as early as the quarterfinals.”
Collier sees the 152-pound weight class as one of the most competitive. He expects the competition at 106 and 182 to be a show of parity.
Because there will be team and individual honors at stake, there is much to consider. For example, traditional power Brother Martin won the team title but did not have an individual champion a year ago.
The Crusaders have three top seeds this year — Richie Clementi at 113, Mason Elsensohn at 132 and Rocco Horvath at 170. Top seeded local wrestlers are Rayden Ingram of Live Oak (145), East Ascension’s Santos Ramos (160) and Ashton Freeman of Zachary (285).
Calling the Louisiana Classic the Kentucky Derby of wrestling sounds over the top. However, the Classic, next week’s Ken Cole tournament in Lafayette and the LHSAA tourney next are collectively considered to be Louisiana’s wrestling’s triple crown.
“This is one of the tournaments we always look forward to,” Brusly coach Jimmy Bible said. “You know you will compete against the best of the best.”