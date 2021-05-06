Yes, it seemed like old times. But there also were some fast times and impressive field marks as the LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field meet returned to LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
“We’re finally starting to get normal back,” meet referee James Simmons said as he watched the field events wrap up on the first day of the LHSAA’s first outdoor competition since 2019, thanks to the pandemic.
The Thursday meet for Class 1A, B and C held was a new combination born out of a scheduling conflict with LSU’s graduation ceremony.
An added class did make recently approved capacity crowd larger than normal. Those on hand, got a wonderful mix of top performances by local teams and individuals.
It was a showcase for some top local football prospects. LSU signee Matthew Langlois of Catholic-Pointe Coupee swept the Class 1A 100 and 200 meters.
Two notable 2022 recruits, defensive lineman J’Mond Tapp and running back Khai Prean of Ascension Catholic, also were a 1A presence. Tapp won the shot put and Prean was the runner-up to Langlois in the 200 meters.
Want team success? That was a thing too as Jehovah-Jireh in Class B boys and two District 7-1A teams, the East Iberville girls and Ascension Catholic boys, were all runner-up finishers. The EIHS finish came two months after the school won a 1A girls basketball title.
“I finally got under 11 (seconds),” Langlois of CHSPC exclaimed after winning the 100 meters in 10.79 seconds.
There was more to come for Langlois, who said he slipped out the blocks but churned into the lead on the final curve to win 200 in 22.33 seconds, ahead of Prean (22.50) and Southern Lab’s Darren Morris (22.87).
ACHS’ Tapp won his 1A shot put flight on his final toss, uncorking a throw of 46 feet, 9 ½ inches.
Jumps specialist Genesis Jackson helped lead the East Iberville girls by winning the long jump in 17-9 and the triple jump in 38-4 ¾.
“I really wanted the record … that 38-11. But it did not happen today,” said Jackson, a junior who wore one gold sock and one red one accent her school colors. “My long jump was the better event today. A record would have been nice, but this is about the team.”
EIHS coach Mark Temple also was the coach of the girls basketball title team. Yes, Temple believes one success led to another since the track team includes most of the basketball team.
“I think winning basketball made them hungrier,” Temple said. “Winning a state title for the first time was wonderful. They wanted to see if they could do it again.”
Ouachita Christian swept the 1A titles scoring 80 points to finish ahead of East Iberville at 56. OCS scored 124 points to win the boys title ahead of ACHS (62).
Distance runner Chase Walker won two distance races and was second in another to claim Outstanding Performer honors to help lead ACHS.
“I gave it all I had to today,” Walker said. “This (runner-up finish) means a lot to a lot of people. We did what we had to do to get it done.”
ACHS coach Tim Daigle added, “We knew had a chance and everybody came together.”
Hackberry won the Class C title with 76. Just ahead of a revamped runner-up Jehovah team that had 71 points.
“I don’t think anyone is disappointed, considering the number of kids we have,” JCA coach Dirk Ricks said. “Our goal was 65 points and we exceeded that. These guys went on out and excelled in the last meet, which is a great thing.”