And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area — Plaquemine and West Feliciana.
“From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
“The two things we have focused on this year are being humble and being unified. Even with this success, we as coaches and as a team have to maintain that humility and know there is still work to do.”
The Saints (7-0, 5-0) and Plaquemine (7-0, 6-0) are two of just 14 Louisiana schools that remain unbeaten going into Week 8. They play each other Week 10.
Both teams have scored 40 or more points in six of their seven games. WFHS travels to Belaire (1-6, 1-4), while Plaquemine travels to Broadmoor (1-6, 1-5).
“This is year one in our process as coaches here,” PHS’ first-year coach Drey Trosclair said. “I think we are a little ahead of where we thought we might be.
“It is good to see the kids are buying into the things we want to do. They are working real hard. You don’t always see the fruits of your labor early in the process, but we have. The best part is they (PHS players) believe if they put in the work the results will speak for themselves.”
A few things make a their Week 10 matchup compelling. For example, Plaquemine has been a top team in the local 4A district for more than a decade. This is the first 4A season for West Feliciana, a long time 3A school that won 3A title in 2017.
The quarterback matchup will be interesting too. WFHS’ Joel Rogers has 624 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. The Green Devils’ Mike Mitchell has passed for 1,318 yards and 12 TDs and has 853 rushing yards and 14 more TDs.
“It’s nice to be unbeaten at this point, but the regular season is about preparing for the playoffs,” Plaquemine’s Trosclair said. “We need to focus on each game as it comes with the idea that we will be prepared.”
Williams number retirement
Episcopal will retire the No. 8 worn by the late Jimmy Williams during its Week 8 game with Northeast Friday night. Williams lost a long battle with cancer in July.
Williams was a multisport star for the Knights in the 1990s. He went on to star at Vanderbilt and then played four seasons with the 49ers and two with the Seahawks.
After the NFL, Williams returned to teach and coach at Episcopal. He was the Knights’ defensive coordinator.
EBR Hall of Fame
Nominations for the first class of the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Athletic Hall of Fame are being accepted through Nov. 15.
The schools and members of the community are asked to nominate former players, coaches and athletic directors who were successful and influential at EBR schools.
Nomination information can be found at this link: https://ebrschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/EBRPSS-Hall-of-Fame-Application-Final-Editable-1.pdf