Do you believe in … underdogs?
Doyle’s Tim Beatty and Justin Morgan of University sure do, which puts two LHSAA baseball title games at polar opposite south Louisiana sites in the spotlight Friday night.
“Last night was a memory that will last forever,” Morgan said of Wednesday’s semifinal win over Parkview Baptist. “Now we have got another opponent that we know. We’ve played them the last two years and they have had our number.
“It’s going to be a challenge and one we look forward to. It means something to be one of the last two teams standing.”
Morgan’s eighth-seeded Cubs (21-13) face third-seeded Vandebilt Catholic (31-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division II final at the Ochsner/LHSAA Select tourney at SLU’s Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.
Doyle (23-14), seeded 11th, meets top-seeded Rosepine (33-2) in the 2A final at the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect tournament at Sulphur’s McMurry Field.
Each team won a semifinal game in dramatic fashion Wednesday. Braden McLin’s two-RBI hit in the fifth inning gave Doyle a 4-2 win over district rival Springfield. The victory also puts the Tigers in the 2A final in Sulphur for the third time in a row. Rosepine edged Doyle 1-0 in the final a year ago.
U-High scored all its runs in the fourth inning of a 7-5 win over District 7-3A foe Parkview Baptist. The Cubs’ Camden Sunstrom had a no-hitter through five innings. Vandebilt won two of three games from the U-High earlier this season.
“Everything has flipped-flopped since last year,” Doyle’s Beatty said. “Now Rosepine is the favorite and has the great record, those big physical guys and everything that goes with it.
“That is not us this time. But I really do like where we are. We need to keep it close and there is no room for a lot of mistakes.”