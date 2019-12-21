Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is …
An LHSAA sports year that is not overshadowed or defined by the select/nonselect schools split.
Mission impossible? It could be, but when you ask for only one thing it should be a big one. Go big or go home.
Since the conclusion of the LHSAA’s football championships last week, plenty of people have commented or written about the split, the LHSAA and other related topics.
Many points made are views I can agree with. Others, not so much. The journey the LHSAA has been on since the first split for football was passed in 2013 is certainly not only a road less traveled, it has included trips down some rocky side roads.
The current political climate in our nation alarms a lot of people. Consider this — in its own way, the LHSAA split perhaps foreshadowed all of that.
Think about it. A frustrated majority seizes control and changes the structure of championship events in major sports – football, basketball, baseball and softball. And then the minority group uses its power to make more changes to the playoff structure of an organization that will turn 100 years old in 2020.
Where did it all go wrong? Or is it wrong. That depends on who you ask and what their frame of reference, sport of interest or the select/nonselect side they are locked in on.
The big question should be this — what can be done to make things right and put the students/athletes and their coaches at the center of high school sports again? No easy answer here, but I do agree with Crescent City Sports’ assessment that the lopsided football title-game scores seems to reflect the divide between the schools.
This is a Christmas wish, but I have no Pollyanna delusions. Yes, the LHSAA schools can choose to come back together. But it can never go back to the way things were before 2013. It has to be a fresh start.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine has referenced three plans designed to bring schools back together that appear on the 2020 convention agenda, which is not available to the media or the public at this point.
There are success factor models used by other states that require a school to move up in classification if a program wins a certain number of titles or advances to a certain number of semifinal berths over a short period of years. There are enrollment multiplier plans that ipush select schools from metro areas into higher classes based on having a larger base of potential student/athletes. And there are other possibilities.
Bonine also has referenced revamped by-laws that he believes will make enforcing key rules, including those regarding recruiting, a smoother process that eliminates loop holes. That would certainly be a good start. But in order for anything to change, the select/nonselect schools must be willing to make concessions and work together.
Both sides must know more changes will likely come later. The LHSAA select/nonselect issues were not an overnight thing, so why should the solution be any different? Also, both sides need to agree that a level playing field is worth striving for, but is also more myth than reality.
Trophies are nice. At the end of the day, student/athletes want the chance to play against top competition and hopefully be showcased at Louisiana’s best venues like the Mercedes-Benz Superdome if their team advances far enough.
Don’t buy that? My now 32-year-old daughter, who competed in swimming and track, was home for Thanksgiving and asked me to explain the split to her. And so I did, explaining both sides. Her response really hit home. It echoes what I’ve heard from others.
“Do you know what meant the most to me then and now?” she said. “That I competed against all the best people, from all the schools. Whatever place (finish) I got, I felt I really earned.”