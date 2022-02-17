Sometimes, things work out the way they are supposed to. Case in point – Scotlandville and Zachary playing each other to end the regular season based on a blind draw by District 4-5A coaches.
So, the stage is set. Defending Class 5A champion Zachary (30-3, 4-0) travels to Scotlandville (23-6, 4-0), an LHSAA champion seven times in the last decade, with a district title at stake. Game time is set for approximately 7 p.m. Friday.
“It is incredible that it worked out like this,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said. “The kids all know each other so well and can do their own scouting reports. Both teams are looking forward to this one.”
As successful as both teams are, this matchup comes with intriguing caveats. It is the only time the teams will play this season.
Zachary, rated No. 1 in the LHSAA’s 5A power ratings, has not won a district basketball title since the late 1990s.
Scotlandville, No. 2 in the LHSAA’s Division I power ratings, has dominated district competition for more than a decade and enters the game with a revamped lineup that continues to improve.
“At this time of the year I always say it is about the Jims and Joes, not the Xs and Os,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “In games like this, and in the playoffs, guys have to step up in key situations and make plays.
“You never know how that is going to work out. Or who is going to make the plays. I think this game is good for both of us.”
Zachary entered the 2021 playoffs as an unknown commodity. The Broncos were seeded third and had made it to the quarterfinals once in recent years. But ZHS beat 4-5A rival Walker in the semifinals and another traditional power, Natchitoches Central, in the title game.
The balanced Broncos are led by 6-foot-4 Jalen Bolden, who averages 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds a game. Brandon Hardy is at 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and four assists. Jordan DeCuir has a 10.0 scoring average.
Scotlandville is led by the area’s biggest 4-5A newcomer, 6-9 Dorian Booker. The West Feliciana transfer averages 18.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.1 blocked shots. The junior has averaged 24 points a game in district and will challenge Zachary’s inside-out style offense.
Rayvon Smith is at 17.7 points a game, while football QB C’Zavian Teasett adds 14.3 a game.
“A district championship is one of the goals on our list,” ZHS’ McClinton said. “They (Scotlandville) always find ways to win. Games like this are good for both of us and for basketball in Baton Rouge.”