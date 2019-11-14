In their first year competing in Division IV after moving down, Parkview Baptist is moving in the right direction.
After a first set that featured seven lead changes and went in favor of University High, the fourth-seeded Eagles went on to a 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 victory over the fifth-seeded Cubs on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the LHSAA state volleyball tournament.
Taylor Sharer lead Parkview with 13 kills and 13 digs, while Madison Cassidy added 11 kills and 16 digs.
“We know U-High inside and out and they know us inside and out,” said coach Becky Madden, whose team moved down from Division III this year. “We always know it’s going to be a great match, and we leaned on our strengths.”
NOTRE DAME 3, DUNHAM 2: Notre Dame appeared to be cruising for an upset after taking a 2-0 lead but appeared in trouble after Dunham won the next two sets. Ultimately, will power won out, and the seventh-seeded Pioneers pulled off the upset against second-seeded Dunham 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 15-13.
Notre Dame was led by Lily Morgan, who finished with 13 kills, eight blocks and 18 digs.
The final set was dramatic, as the Pioneers got out to a 6-1 lead before falling behind 10-11. The teams traded points before Notre Dame scored the final three points to set up a semifinal matchup with Pope John Paul II.
“We’ve got nothing to lose,” coach Tara Young said. “John Paul is going to be a formidable opponent but we’ve got nothing to lose.”
POPE JOHN PAUL II 3, ASCENSION EPISCOPAL 1: To make sure No. 3-seeded Pope John Paul II advanced, coach Danny Tullis made a change by putting sophomore Savanna Dyer on the floor.
“She’s a real tough-type kid,” the coach said. “She came in and did a real great job playing defense and servicing for us. Made a big, big difference.”
Certainly Dyer wasn’t the only impact player in the 25-17, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18 victory. Rachel Hartmann finished with 22 kills and four blocks, while junior Kendall Battistella contributed with 45 assists and 25 digs.
“We let them grab the energy and momentum,” Tullis said, referring to the second-set loss. “This game is all about momentum. Not always (does) the best team win. Sometimes you don’t even know who the best team is. Its whichever team is playing with the most energy that day. That’s something we battled throughout the year.”
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 3, JOHN CURTIS 1: Top-seeded Lafayette Christian needed to score 30 points twice in the LHSAA Division IV quarterfinal match it won 30-28, 22-25, 30-28, 25-16. But No. 9-seeded Curtis proved to be tougher than most lower-seeded teams in a state quarterfinal match.
“We expected a very tough, hard-fought match,” Curtis coach Juli Hartley said. “We watched (Lafayette Christian's) play. We played them before. All you can say is, it was a two-hour, four-set match. It could have gone five. It was good. It was fun.”
The teams were tied several times and Curtis never led or trailed by more than a few points through the first three sets.