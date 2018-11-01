McKinley’s season came to a quiet, merciful end Thursday night at Dutchtown, which cruised to a 21-2 victory.
Thursday’s game played out the way both teams’ seasons did: tough, gritty and not the prettiest. They combined for five interceptions and routinely put the ball on the ground — but a quick start helped the Griffins take control.
Dutchtown (5-5, 2-3 District 5-5A) scored in three plays on the game’s opening drive. Blayden Lewis found the end zone on a 23-yard run, a touchdown that was set up by Dylan Sampson’s 21-yard gain.
Then Dutchtown defensive lineman Jyron Blakes intercepted a wide receiver screen pass from Jordan Joseph, giving the ball back to the Griffins offense. Dre Malone extended the lead with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Terry Matthews, but a missed extra point kept the score at 13-0.
Dutchtown added two more points, however, on the first of two safeties in Thursday's game.
A bad snap sailed over Carlton Worthey’s head and into the end zone, where Dutchtown surrounded Treavon Lowery for a safety, putting the home team ahead 15-0.
The Griffins added one more touchdown with 28 seconds remaining in the first half, as Malone connected with Matthews for another score, this time from 58 yards.
It was the final scoring play for Dutchtown, thanks in large part to a strong defensive effort in the second half from McKinley, led by Gavin Bonilla.
The Panthers (2-8, 1-4) generated their only points on defense.
In the fourth quarter, Bonilla and his teammates had Dutchtown pinned near its goal line, and the snap to Malone was too high, sailing out the end zone for a safety.
The loss to Dutchtown was the final chapter of McKinley’s difficult season, one crippled by heavy sanctions, including a one-year playoff ban from the LHSAA.
The Panthers found an interim coach in Robert Signater, who had to put together his staff and team in late July.
“We just never had a chance to get things going,” said Signater, who will be replaced by Sean Beauchamp on a permanent basis.
“I’m proud,” Signater added. “These guys stuck it out and they played. They’ve been through a lot. They’ve had four coaches in a two-, three-year span and they really stuck in there. They could’ve quit, went to another school. They knew they couldn’t play for a championship. They still came to practice, they still played. I appreciate them for that.”
On the other side, Dutchtown's win guaranteed one more week of football — but the Griffins need to get healthy, coach Guy Mistretta said.
Dutchtown was missing 22 players Thursday, including 14 who had started at least one game this season.
Many of them should return in time for the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“I’m really excited about that,” Mistretta said. “It was really a tough week for us and the guys really stepped up with a lot on the line.”
The Griffins will find out their postseason fate Nov. 4 when the LHSAA playoff brackets are announced.