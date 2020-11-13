St. Joseph’s and Mount Carmel have a long volleyball history, and Friday morning, the Redstickers wrote the newest chapter in a big way.
Third-seeded St. Joseph’s upset the six-time defending state champion Cubs for a 25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 29-27 Division I semifinals victory.
“I just think we’re playing our best volleyball right now,” said SJA coach Sivi Miller, who earned her 800th win. “These girls play with intensity and have worked through so much. They enjoy every time that they get to touch the ball. You can’t ask for more than to be peaking at the end of your season.”
That’s an understatement. Coming into the match, Mount Carmel (22-6) had not lost in the Pontchartrain Center since 2013 when the Redstickers knocked off the Cubs in a five-set state title match.
“This is incredible,” said senior liber Simone Moreau, who finished with 24 digs. “This is the last time I’ll ever play Mount Carmel, and we won. To give Coach Sivi her 800th win against them, that’s insane. We all worked together, and we believed. We came in here, and we knew it was possible. And it happened.”
St. Joseph’s (23-3) led the majority of the first set before the Cubs tied it at 20, but the Redstickers, as they did all morning, found a way to close out a 25-22 victory. The second set was a carbon copy as St. Joseph’s won 25-21 with another late run.
The Cubs bounced back in the third set but needed an Abby Johnson kill in extra points to close out a 26-24 victory. In the fourth set, St. Joseph’s trailed late again but battled back to tie it at 24. After fighting off several set points, Julia Dwelle’s kill sealed the victory.
“This is a really, really good feeling,” said junior Morgan Perry, who had 18 kills and 13 blocks. “This is something that we all grew up wanting to do, and we all know the rivalry between Mount Carmel and SJA, so to be the ones to break their streak, it’s a really good feeling.”
Erin Beene added 15 kills and seven blocks while Grace Toler had 15 digs and four aces. Camille Counce and Olivia Judice had 26 and 13 assists, respectively.
Mount Carmel coach April Hagadone said the Redstickers simply outplayed the defending state champions.
“They out hustled us,” Hagadone said. “I’m glad that we showed a lot of heart and came back to win set three. They have a little faster pace offense, and it seemed like we were always on our heels on defense. It just took us a while to get used to their pace.”
For the Cubs, Olivia Stant had 17 kills while Madison Martin had 24 digs. Abby Johnson added seven blocks, and Rachelle Burdine had 23 assists.
Davis said she didn’t know until her husband told her on Wednesday night that a win Friday would be No. 800, but that was not the most important part of Friday’s win for the experienced coach.
“It’s not about 800. It’s about St. Joseph’s. Those girls played hard. I’m so proud of them. This win means everything. When you get down to the quarterfinals, the semifinals, a win is a win, but against a team like Mount Carmel, it’s a great win. Now, we just prepare for tomorrow. We knew it was going to be a fight.”