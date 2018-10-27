Thursday
Baton Rouge area
University 56, Madison Prep 7
Statewide
Belle Chasse 48, McMain 15
Ben Franklin 42, Ridgewood 8
John Ehret 34, King 0
Donaldsonville 52, Haynes Academy 0
Holy Cross 24, St. Augustine 20
Kaplan 28, North Vermilion 27
Lafayette Christian 65, Gueydan 0
Landry-Walker 44, West Jefferson 20
Notre Dame 57, Welsh 0
Oberlin 2, South Cameron 0, forfeit
Plain Dealing 56, Lincoln Prep 0
Prairie View 30, Claiborne 14
Riverdale 42, KIPP Renaissance 20
St. Frederick 24 Ouachita Christian 21
St. Mary’s 52 Northwood-Lena 14
Warren Easton 64, McDonogh (35) 0
Westgate 47, Rayne 30
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Belaire 6, Glen Oaks 0
Catholic 45, Dutchtown 7
Denham Springs 38, Central 28
East Ascension 37, McKinley 0
Livonia 18, Cecilia 7
Lutcher 44, Tara 0
Parkview Baptist 15, St. Michael 13
Plaquemine 42, Woodlawn 0
St. Amant 49, Broadmoor 8
Walker 27, Live Oak 10
Zachary 28, Scotlandville 0
Baton Rouge area
Albany 28, Grant 0
Amite 40, Springfield 0
Ascension Catholic 12, Kentwood 7
Baker 36, West Feliciana 6
Brusly 40, Mentorship Academy 14
East Feliciana 40, Episcopal 30
East Iberville 22, St. John-Plaquemine 8
Northeast 44, Church Academy 0
Opelousas Catholic 55, Slaughter Community Charter 6
Port Allen 38, Friendship Capitol 6
Southern Lab 61, White Castle 0
St. Helena 20, Independence 12
St. James 49, Lusher 21
Ville Platte 33, Ascension Christian 13
Statewide
Acadiana 56, LaGrange 7
Alexandria 44, Pineville 7
Arcadia 51, Block 8
Archbishop Hannan 36, Loranger 28
Barbe 27, Comeaux 3
Basile 41, Grand Lake 8
Bastrop 32, West Ouachita 10
Benton 29, Woodlawn-Shreveport 28
Berwick 42, Abbeville 20
Bolton 25, Avoyelles 21
Breaux Bridge 38, Opelousas 28
C.E. Byrd 28, Airline 18
Calvary Baptist 27, Mansfield 16
Captain Shreve 52, Southwood 8
Catholic-New Iberia 58, Ascension Episcopal 35
Cedar Creek 41, Delta Charter 20
Central Catholic 40, Centerville 30
Church Point 44, Mamou 20
Country Day 42, Riverside Academy 20
Covenant Christian Academy 47, St. Martin’s 0
DeRidder 27, Buckeye 20
Destrehan 28, Jesuit 23
E.D. White 10, Ellender 7
East Beauregard 22, Vinton 21
East St. John 48, Thibodaux 21
Erath 28, Patterson 21
Eunice 37, Northwest 14
Ferriday 59, Delhi Charter 2
Franklinton 36, Salmen 8
G.W. Carver 45, Lake Area New Tech Early College 20
General Trass-Lake Providence 26, Beekman Charter 13
Hahnville 24, Central Lafourche 14
Hammond 23, Covington 7
Haughton 26, Parkway 23
Haynesville 42, Homer 14
Iota 38, Pine Prairie 0
Jena 21, Caldwell Parish 20
Jennings 24, South Beauregard 20
Jonesboro-Hodge 53, Ringgold 6
Karr 33, Helen Cox 0
Kinder 49, Lake Arthur 15
Lakeshore 45, Pearl River 15
Lakeside 54, D’Arbonne Woods 14
Lakeview 26, Winnfield 20
Leesville 33, Tioga 23
Logansport 49, LaSalle 0
Loyola College Prep 28, Rayville 20
Many 49, Red River 6
Marksville 25, Peabody 6
Menard 42, Bunkie 14
Minden 56, Bossier 6
Neville 33, Franklin Parish 6
Newman 42, Assumption 26
North Caddo 32, Montgomery 28
North DeSoto 48, Huntington 12
North Webster 37, Green Oaks 35
Northlake Christian 22, Pope John Paul II 9
Northwood-Shreveport 48, B.T. Washington 14
Oakdale 47, Pickering 28
Pine 32, St. Thomas Aquinas 28
Rosepine 54, DeQuincy 32
Ruston 62, Natchitoches Central 32
Sam Houston 56, Lafayette 14
Slidell 29, Fontainebleau 17
Sophie B. Wright 27, W.L. Cohen 8
South Terrebonne 43, South Lafourche 7
St. Charles Catholic 14, De La Salle 12
St. Edmund Catholic 49, Hamilton Christian Academy 12
St. Louis 21, Westlake 14
St. Martinville 31, Beau Chene 0
St. Paul’s 14, Mandeville 10
St. Thomas More 57, Carencro 15
Sterlington 31, Union Parish 20
Sulphur 28, New Iberia 7
Sumner 7, Bogalusa 6
Terrebonne 49, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Teurlings Catholic 38, Northside 8
Vandebilt Catholic 31, Morgan City 0
Varnado 12, Houma Christian 10
Vermilion Catholic 61, Highland Baptist 6
Vidalia 40, Mangham 14
West Monroe 49, Ouachita Parish 18
West St. Mary 26, Loreauville 0
Wossman 42, Carroll 8
MAIS Class 3A playoffs
First round
Central Hinds Academy, Miss. 30, Riverfield 0
Wayne Academy, Miss., 28, Silliman 20