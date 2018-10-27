br.westfelicianabaker.004.102718
Baker's Desmond Windon follows his blocker Javarious Knox as he runs for a long gain on Friday night againsy West Feliciana at Baker.

 Advocate photo by JOHN OUBRE

Thursday

Baton Rouge area

University 56, Madison Prep 7

Statewide

Belle Chasse 48, McMain 15

Ben Franklin 42, Ridgewood 8

John Ehret 34, King 0

Donaldsonville 52, Haynes Academy 0

Holy Cross 24, St. Augustine 20

Kaplan 28, North Vermilion 27

Lafayette Christian 65, Gueydan 0

Landry-Walker 44, West Jefferson 20

Notre Dame 57, Welsh 0

Oberlin 2, South Cameron 0, forfeit

Plain Dealing 56, Lincoln Prep 0

Prairie View 30, Claiborne 14

Riverdale 42, KIPP Renaissance 20

St. Frederick 24 Ouachita Christian 21

St. Mary’s 52 Northwood-Lena 14

Warren Easton 64, McDonogh (35) 0

Westgate 47, Rayne 30

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Belaire 6, Glen Oaks 0

Catholic 45, Dutchtown 7

Denham Springs 38, Central 28

East Ascension 37, McKinley 0

Livonia 18, Cecilia 7

Lutcher 44, Tara 0

Parkview Baptist 15, St. Michael 13

Plaquemine 42, Woodlawn 0

St. Amant 49, Broadmoor 8

Walker 27, Live Oak 10

Zachary 28, Scotlandville 0

Baton Rouge area

Albany 28, Grant 0

Amite 40, Springfield 0

Ascension Catholic 12, Kentwood 7

Baker 36, West Feliciana 6

Brusly 40, Mentorship Academy 14

East Feliciana 40, Episcopal 30

East Iberville 22, St. John-Plaquemine 8

Northeast 44, Church Academy 0

Opelousas Catholic 55, Slaughter Community Charter 6

Port Allen 38, Friendship Capitol 6

Southern Lab 61, White Castle 0

St. Helena 20, Independence 12

St. James 49, Lusher 21

Ville Platte 33, Ascension Christian 13

Statewide

Acadiana 56, LaGrange 7

Alexandria 44, Pineville 7

Arcadia 51, Block 8

Archbishop Hannan 36, Loranger 28

Barbe 27, Comeaux 3

Basile 41, Grand Lake 8

Bastrop 32, West Ouachita 10

Benton 29, Woodlawn-Shreveport 28

Berwick 42, Abbeville 20

Bolton 25, Avoyelles 21

Breaux Bridge 38, Opelousas 28

C.E. Byrd 28, Airline 18

Calvary Baptist 27, Mansfield 16

Captain Shreve 52, Southwood 8

Catholic-New Iberia 58, Ascension Episcopal 35

Cedar Creek 41, Delta Charter 20

Central Catholic 40, Centerville 30

Church Point 44, Mamou 20

Country Day 42, Riverside Academy 20

Covenant Christian Academy 47, St. Martin’s 0

DeRidder 27, Buckeye 20

Destrehan 28, Jesuit 23

E.D. White 10, Ellender 7

East Beauregard 22, Vinton 21

East St. John 48, Thibodaux 21

Erath 28, Patterson 21

Eunice 37, Northwest 14

Ferriday 59, Delhi Charter 2

Franklinton 36, Salmen 8

G.W. Carver 45, Lake Area New Tech Early College 20

General Trass-Lake Providence 26, Beekman Charter 13

Hahnville 24, Central Lafourche 14

Hammond 23, Covington 7

Haughton 26, Parkway 23

Haynesville 42, Homer 14

Iota 38, Pine Prairie 0

Jena 21, Caldwell Parish 20

Jennings 24, South Beauregard 20

Jonesboro-Hodge 53, Ringgold 6

Karr 33, Helen Cox 0

Kinder 49, Lake Arthur 15

Lakeshore 45, Pearl River 15

Lakeside 54, D’Arbonne Woods 14

Lakeview 26, Winnfield 20

Leesville 33, Tioga 23

Logansport 49, LaSalle 0

Loyola College Prep 28, Rayville 20

Many 49, Red River 6

Marksville 25, Peabody 6

Menard 42, Bunkie 14

Minden 56, Bossier 6

Neville 33, Franklin Parish 6

Newman 42, Assumption 26

North Caddo 32, Montgomery 28

North DeSoto 48, Huntington 12

North Webster 37, Green Oaks 35

Northlake Christian 22, Pope John Paul II 9

Northwood-Shreveport 48, B.T. Washington 14

Oakdale 47, Pickering 28

Pine 32, St. Thomas Aquinas 28

Rosepine 54, DeQuincy 32

Ruston 62, Natchitoches Central 32

Sam Houston 56, Lafayette 14

Slidell 29, Fontainebleau 17

Sophie B. Wright 27, W.L. Cohen 8

South Terrebonne 43, South Lafourche 7

St. Charles Catholic 14, De La Salle 12

St. Edmund Catholic 49, Hamilton Christian Academy 12

St. Louis 21, Westlake 14

St. Martinville 31, Beau Chene 0

St. Paul’s 14, Mandeville 10

St. Thomas More 57, Carencro 15

Sterlington 31, Union Parish 20

Sulphur 28, New Iberia 7

Sumner 7, Bogalusa 6

Terrebonne 49, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Teurlings Catholic 38, Northside 8

Vandebilt Catholic 31, Morgan City 0

Varnado 12, Houma Christian 10

Vermilion Catholic 61, Highland Baptist 6

Vidalia 40, Mangham 14

West Monroe 49, Ouachita Parish 18

West St. Mary 26, Loreauville 0

Wossman 42, Carroll 8

MAIS Class 3A playoffs

First round

Central Hinds Academy, Miss. 30, Riverfield 0

Wayne Academy, Miss., 28, Silliman 20

