University's Jada Latore (5) spikes the ball over the net past Dunham's Hannah Pixley (11) and Anushka Singh (26), Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at University High in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Monday

Country Day at St. Amant, 5 p.m.

Southern Lab at Baker, 5 p.m.

Central Private at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Runnels at False River, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Mentorship Academy, 6 p.m.

Central at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Dunham, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at McKinley, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Walker, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Brighton School at Slaughter Charter, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

University at Lee, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at St. John, 6 p.m.

Belaire at Tara, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at Capitol, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Central Private at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at False River, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Baker at White Castle, 5 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

False River at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Broadmoor at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Dunham at Central, 6 p.m.

St. John at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Donaldsonville at Tara, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Belaire at Baker, 5 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Capitol, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Walker at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Fontainebleau at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Runnels at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Tournament

Lady Griffins Tournament

At Team Sportsplex

Parkview Baptist vs. West Feliciana, Ascension Catholic at East Ascension, Ascension Christian vs. Dutchtown, St. Michael vs. Lutcher, 4:30 p.m.

West Feliciana vs. Lakeshore, Riverside Academy vs. Ascension Catholic, Ascension Christian vs. Denham Springs, Country Day vs. St. Michael, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeshore vs. Parkview Baptist, East Ascension vs. Riverside, Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown, Lutcher vs. Country Day, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Airline at Dutchtown, 4 p.m.

Livonia at Walker, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Tournament

Lady Griffins Tournament

At Team Sportsplex

Live Oak vs. Parkview Baptist, St. Martinville vs. East Ascension, Sam Houston vs. Denham Springs, Springfield vs. Zachary, West Feliciana vs. Airline, 1 p.m.

Lakeshore vs. Live Oak, Fontainebleau vs. Riverside Academy, Dutchtown vs. Livonia, Zachary vs. Lutcher, St. Martinville vs. Ascension Catholic, 2 p.m.

Parkview vs. Airline, Ascension Catholic vs. Fontainebleau, Ascension Christian vs. Sam Houston, Springfield vs. St. Michael, Denham Springs vs. Livonia, 3 p.m.

Live Oak vs. West Feliciana, Riverside vs. St. Martinville, Dutchtown vs. Sam Houston, Zachary vs. Country Day, Lutcher vs. Springfield, 4 p.m.

Airline vs. Lakeshore, East Ascension vs. Fontainebleau, Livonia vs. Ascension Christian, St. Michael vs. Zachary, 5 p.m.

Airline vs. Live Oak, Fontainebleau vs. St. Martinville, Livonia vs. Sam Houston, Country Day vs. Springfield, 6 p.m.

Bracket play

Pool winners meet in semifinals, 7 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Results

12th South Louisiana Invitational

At Woodlawn

Semifinals

The Dunham School def. St. Michael 2-1; Archbishop Chapelle def. St. Martinville 2-0

Consolation bracket final

Airline def. McKinley 2-1

Championship

Chapelle def. Dunham 2-1

All-tournament team

Breana Macaluso, Chapelle; Alexis Crawford, Chapelle; Brooke Melerine, Chapelle; Indea Kately, St. Martinville; Ladaijah Young, St. Martinville; Alexis Gonzalez, St. Michael; Karleigh Bourgoyne, St. Michael; Taylor Hurst, Dunham; Hannah Pixley, Dunham; Brianna Rankins, McKinley; Jenison Riley, Springfield; Grayson Hipp, Ruston, Tori Ligman, Airline

Most Valuable Player: Alexis Crawford, Chapelle

