Monday
Country Day at St. Amant, 5 p.m.
Southern Lab at Baker, 5 p.m.
Central Private at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Runnels at False River, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Mentorship Academy, 6 p.m.
Central at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Dunham, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Walker, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Brighton School at Slaughter Charter, 6 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
University at Lee, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at St. John, 6 p.m.
Belaire at Tara, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at Capitol, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at False River, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Baker at White Castle, 5 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
False River at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Broadmoor at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Dunham at Central, 6 p.m.
St. John at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Tara, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Belaire at Baker, 5 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Capitol, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Walker at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Fontainebleau at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Runnels at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Tournament
Lady Griffins Tournament
At Team Sportsplex
Parkview Baptist vs. West Feliciana, Ascension Catholic at East Ascension, Ascension Christian vs. Dutchtown, St. Michael vs. Lutcher, 4:30 p.m.
West Feliciana vs. Lakeshore, Riverside Academy vs. Ascension Catholic, Ascension Christian vs. Denham Springs, Country Day vs. St. Michael, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeshore vs. Parkview Baptist, East Ascension vs. Riverside, Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown, Lutcher vs. Country Day, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Airline at Dutchtown, 4 p.m.
Livonia at Walker, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Tournament
Lady Griffins Tournament
At Team Sportsplex
Live Oak vs. Parkview Baptist, St. Martinville vs. East Ascension, Sam Houston vs. Denham Springs, Springfield vs. Zachary, West Feliciana vs. Airline, 1 p.m.
Lakeshore vs. Live Oak, Fontainebleau vs. Riverside Academy, Dutchtown vs. Livonia, Zachary vs. Lutcher, St. Martinville vs. Ascension Catholic, 2 p.m.
Parkview vs. Airline, Ascension Catholic vs. Fontainebleau, Ascension Christian vs. Sam Houston, Springfield vs. St. Michael, Denham Springs vs. Livonia, 3 p.m.
Live Oak vs. West Feliciana, Riverside vs. St. Martinville, Dutchtown vs. Sam Houston, Zachary vs. Country Day, Lutcher vs. Springfield, 4 p.m.
Airline vs. Lakeshore, East Ascension vs. Fontainebleau, Livonia vs. Ascension Christian, St. Michael vs. Zachary, 5 p.m.
Airline vs. Live Oak, Fontainebleau vs. St. Martinville, Livonia vs. Sam Houston, Country Day vs. Springfield, 6 p.m.
Bracket play
Pool winners meet in semifinals, 7 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Results
12th South Louisiana Invitational
At Woodlawn
Semifinals
The Dunham School def. St. Michael 2-1; Archbishop Chapelle def. St. Martinville 2-0
Consolation bracket final
Airline def. McKinley 2-1
Championship
Chapelle def. Dunham 2-1
All-tournament team
Breana Macaluso, Chapelle; Alexis Crawford, Chapelle; Brooke Melerine, Chapelle; Indea Kately, St. Martinville; Ladaijah Young, St. Martinville; Alexis Gonzalez, St. Michael; Karleigh Bourgoyne, St. Michael; Taylor Hurst, Dunham; Hannah Pixley, Dunham; Brianna Rankins, McKinley; Jenison Riley, Springfield; Grayson Hipp, Ruston, Tori Ligman, Airline
Most Valuable Player: Alexis Crawford, Chapelle