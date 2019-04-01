PLAQUEMINE — Last May, Ascension Catholic squeezed out a one-run victory against its district rival St. John to win the Division IV state championship.
In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Bulldogs used one big inning to cruise to a 13-1 victory against the Eagles at St. John on Monday night.
A year ago, the Eagles won both District 6-1A games against Ascension Catholic. This season, the league schedule calls for only one district game between teams. Monday’s meeting was a nondistrict game with the league contest between the rivals coming next week at Donaldsonville.
“Tonight is no indication about how good that team (St. John) is,” Ascension Catholic coach Todd Landry said. “We played well. We ran the bases well, and they made some errors. I know when we play the district game next week, it will be a lot different.”
The Bulldogs (19-2) scored six runs in the third inning to take a 7-1 lead. Ascension Catholic hit one ball out of the infield while scoring the six runs. The Bulldogs had four infield singles and stole seven bases. St. John walked three batters and committed an error.
William Dunn opened the inning with a single to right field. The key play of the inning occurred when Dunn broke for second base with the ball still in the hands of pitcher Taylor Dupont. But, Dunn beat Dupont’s throw to second base. Dunn was at third base with two outs when the scoring began.
Tre Medine’s infield single to shortstop brought home Dunn with the go-ahead run. Medine stole second and advanced to third on JB Broussard’s infield single to shortstop. Broussard stole second base. Medine and Broussard scored on Jacob Dunn’s single behind second base.
St. John could have escaped the inning trailing only 4-1, but shortstop Justin Rivet made an error on Parker Hales’ ground ball. Two runs scored on the play. William Dunn drove in another run later in the inning with an infield single to first base. Mason Zeringue walked with the bases loaded for the last run.
“That’s just baseball,” Landry said. “We teach our hitters to put the ball in play. Good things will happen when you do that. We took advantage of some of their errors.”
Ascension Catholic pitcher Sam Mire allowed only three hits in picking up the victory. Mire walked three and struck out three in seven innings. St. John (14-8) scored its run in the first on two walks and a two-out single by Adam Blanchard. Mire retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.
The Bulldogs finished with 14 hits — four by William Dunn and three by Jacob Dunn, who drove in three runs. Medine, Broussard and Brock Acosta each had two hits for Ascension Catholic. Dupont was charged with the Bulldogs’ first seven runs.