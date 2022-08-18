Options are usually a good thing in football — unless your team is the one learning to execute a new triple option offense.
Donaldsonville’s Raiyen Oatis wants to punch holes in that notion. And opposing defenses, too.
“I hadn’t played quarterback since middle school, so I had to get used to it,” Oatis explained. “Varsity football is so much faster on offense and that was new.
“It (option) is different than anything I ran before. It involves a lot more reads. I’m still learning and getting to like it.”
Oatis is no stranger to pressure situations. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior played cornerback the last two seasons and helped the Class 3A Tigers finish 7-5 in 2021.
The latest challenge for Oatis is to be a two-way presence for a DHS team that graduated 17 seniors. The Tigers return two offensive line starters and two-way standout Robert Kent, who rushed for 950 yards last fall.
“When you go into a triple option system, it really does not matter how much quarterback a guy has played before,” new DHS offensive coordinator Dean Buckland said. “It’s a whole new animal for anybody, especially a guy who has not played quarterback since middle school.
“Raiyen is a tough kid and a guy who can play on the next level, probably on defense. He loves to hit and can take getting hit. He accepts the role and knows how important it is.”
Accepting a role does not make it easy. Donaldsonville head coach Brian Richardson points to the Tigers’ spring game with Carver. One option pitch from Oatis to Kent led to a big play. That play is an ideal.
Those plays are tempered by others — misfired pass attempts in seven-on-seven and incorrect reads that resulted in negative yardage in practice.
“I got better in seven-on-seven. It gave me confidence,” Oatis said. “When I did throw a bad pass my team did not get down on me. Everybody supports me and I support them.”
Just as important are the ways Oatis has found to support his own efforts. Playing cornerback and safety gives him a unique vantage point to flip the script.
“When I play safety, I follow the quarterback’s eyes to bring me to where the ball is going. I see it both ways,” Oatis said. “At quarterback, you don’t want to give away too way.”
Up next for the District 8-3A Tigers is a Thursday scrimmage at Southern Lab. Richardson like the progress so far, but awaits this update.
“Raiyen is a great fit at quarterback. He had a great offseason in the weight room preparing his body to handle the demands of playing both ways,” Richardson said. “It took some selling to get him set in the offense.
"But the more we talked about it, the more excited we all got. When it (option) works, you can really see the skills of the players. It fits our personnel well.”
Oatis looks forward to 8-3A rival games with St. James and E.D. White later in the season. He thinks the Tigers' mix of the triple option and athleticism can prove critics wrong by that time.
“Everybody is down on us because we lost 17 seniors. We believe in each other. I don’t see this team doing a lot of giving up," Oatis said. “Last year, there were times when we didn’t work hard at practice and we gave up on things.
"The coaches got on us about it. Most definitely we have improved on staying focused. That is what it’s going to take … focus on every play. I think we can surprise people.”