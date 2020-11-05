CENTRAL — Chalmette had not played a volleyball match in 15 days, and only had time for two practice sessions before its Division I bidistrict playoff game at Central on Thursday night. Regardless, the 17th-seeded Owls turned in a sharp performance rallying from a 2-1 deficit on its way to a five-set win over No. 16 Central.
Emma Nunez led a balanced attack for the Owls, who won 19-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-7.
Nunez totaled 23 kills, 17 digs and seven blocks. Middle blocker Kreslenn Lucas had 10 kills and three blocks, and setter Bailey Lobre finished with 35 assists.
Chalmette (11-6) last played Oct. 20 before being quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus. It was cleared for practice this week, and the focus was on teamwork according to Owls coach Kelli Plaiscia.
“I’m extremely proud of the team for believing in themselves and not letting the two weeks off take us in a different direction,” said Plaiscia, who is retiring after this season after 33 years and more than 700 wins at Chalmette.
The Owls advance to the regional round where they will face top-seeded Dominican on Saturday. A Division I, District 8 rival of Chalmette’s, Dominican defeated Chalmette 3-0 on Oct. 13.
Central (15-9) fell behind 8-3 in the fifth set, but rallied to get as close as 10-7. Chalmette got kills by Lucas and Jodee McMichael to end the match.
Jaida Alvin (20 kills, 18 digs), Abby Fralick (12 kills, 22 digs), Bailey Guercio (39 digs) and Giuliana Bossier (28 assists) were the leaders for Central.
“What more could you ask for in a playoff match,” Central coach Michele Lebouef said. “The 16 and 17 seeds are supposed to be evenly matched and go point for point.”
Chalmette set itself up for the deciding set by winning a close, tense battle in the fourth set. The Owls led by three points twice in the early stages, and eventually took a 22-17 lead, but Central was not done.
Sparked by Londyn Dixon’s two kills, the Wildcats came back to tie the score at 22. Chalmette got three strong swings from Lucas, two of them good for kills, as it won the next three points to take the match.
“I wasn’t sure how this was going to turn out,” Plaiscia said. “We just got back on Tuesday so we practiced Tuesday and Wednesday, and we played today.”