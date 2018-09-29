Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Baton Rouge area

Capitol (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)

Southeast

Fontainebleau (6-5A) at Hammond (6-5A)

Northshore (6-5A) at Mandeville (6-5A)

Slidell (6-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Belaire (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

Central (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Walker (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Ferriday (2-2A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Broadmoor (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)

St. Amant (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium

Dutchtown (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)

St. Martinville (5-4A) at Livonia (5-4A)

Lutcher (6-4A) at Parkview (6-4A)

Plaquemine (6-4A) vs. Tara (6-4A) at Istrouma

Woodlawn (6-4A) vs. St. Michael (6-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Baton Rouge area

Donaldsonville (10-3A) at St. James (10-3A)

Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at Baker (6-3A)

Brusly (6-3A) at University (6-3A)

Glen Oaks (6-3A) at West Feliciana (6-3A)

Madison Prep (6-3A) at Carver (10-4A)

Albany (7-3A) at Bogalusa (7-3A)

Loranger (7-3A) at Port Allen (6-3A)

Episcopal (8-2A) at The Church Academy (8-2A)

East Feliciana (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)

Pope John Paul II (9-2A) at Springfield (9-2A)

St. Helena (9-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A)

Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at Loreauville (6-2A)

North Central (5-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A)

East Iberville (6-1A) at Ascension Catholic (6-1A)

St. Martin’s (8-1A) at Ascension Christian (6-1A)

White Castle (6-1A) at Kentwood (6-1A)

Southern Lab (6-1A) vs. St. John-Plaquemine (6-1A) at Plaquemine High

Acadiana

Comeaux (3-5A) at Acadiana (3-5A)

Barbe (3-5A) at Sulphur (3-5A)

LaGrange (3-5A) at Sam Houston (3-5A)

Lafayette (3-5A) at New Iberia (3-5A)

Carencro (4-4A) at Northside (4-4A)

Rayne (4-4A) at Teurlings (4-4A)

St. Thomas More (4-4A) at Westgate (4-4A)

Beau Chene (5-4A) at Breaux Bridge (5-4A)

Opelousas (5-4A) at Cecilia (5-4A)

Northwest (5-3A) at Church Point (5-3A)

Iota (5-3A) at Crowley (5-3A)

Eunice (5-3A) at Port Barre (5-3A)

Mamou (5-3A) at Pine Prairie (5-3A)

Kaplan (7-3A) at Abbeville (7-3A)

Erath (7-3A) at Berwick (7-3A)

Patterson (7-3A) at North Vermilion (7-3A)

Kinder (5-2A) at Notre Dame (5-2A)

Lake Arthur (5-2A) at Ville Platte (5-2A)

Jeanerette (6-2A) at Ascension Episcopal (6-2A)

Catholic-New Iberia (6-2A) at West St. Mary (6-2A)

Franklin (6-2A) at Delcambre (6-2A)

Opelousas Catholic (5-1A) at Sacred Heart (5-1A)

Centerville (7-1A) at Gueydan (7-1A)

Highland Baptist (7-1A) at Central Catholic (7-A)

Lafayette Christian (7-1A) at Hanson (7-1A)

Southeast

St. Paul’s (6-5A) at Covington (6-5A)

Central Lafourche (7-5A) at H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A)

Destrehan (7-5A) at East St. John (7-5A)

Terrebonne (7-5A) at Thibodaux (7-5A)

Pearl River (8-4A) at Hahnville (7-5)

South Lafourche (7-4A) at Assumption (7-4A)

Vandebilt (7-4A) at Ellender (7-4A)

South Terrebonne (7-4A) at Morgan City (7-4A)

Salmen (8-4A) at Franklinton (8-4A)

Lusher (10-3A) at St. Charles (10-3A)

Amite (9-2A) at Pine (9-2A)

Independence (9-2A) at Northlake Christian (9-2A)

Varnado (8-1A) at Covenant Christian (8-1A)

West St. John (8-1A) at Houma Christian (8-1A)

