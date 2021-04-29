SULPHUR — Holden High School pitcher Taylor Douglas produced the biggest blast and forced the biggest outs in a wild 12-11 win over Florien in a Class B semifinal to help helped open the LHSAA softball tournament on Thursday.
The second-seeded Rockets (26-8) advance to face Anacoco in the championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Indians advanced with a 9-8 win over Quitman.
Douglas worked out of trouble in a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win. Florien’s Layla Fletcher led off the inning with a walk, but Douglas forced a grounder then struck out a batter for two outs.
Florien leadoff hitter Gracie Rutherford was given an intentional walk, putting the go-ahead runner on base. But Douglas rewarded coach Linzey Bowers faith by forcing a game-ending fly ball.
Earlier in the game, Douglas hit a soaring solo home run to left field. The ball easily cleared the outfield fence and landed atop a dugout on an adjoining field.
The Rockets survived a back-and-forth affair that started with each team batting around and scoring four runs in the first inning. Florien (21-11) kept the pressure on, scoring in four different innings.
But Holden responded each time.
The Rockets took the lead for good with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Olivia Barnes led off with a single, moved to second on a hit by Ava Roussel and scored on a single to right by Taylor Barfield.
“We knew it was going to be a battle, and to see every single kid step up and compete was awesome,” Bowers said. “We’ve been swinging the bats this week and put together a plan.
"We told the kids and they trust the plan, trust the offense they have produced all season long that they would stay in the game. Our offense kept us in this one. We did some weird things on defense, especially early in the game. I think it a lot of it was jitters and we eventually settled in.”
Florien took the lead three times, but Holden rallied back each time. The Blackcats scored three in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 11-11. Maddie Chrene, Sarah McDaniel and Cora Downs drove in runs in the inning.
“This group of kids have had the most heart of any group I have coached,” Florien coach Haley Miller said. “It has been an honor to be alongside them for this ride.
"We were hitting the ball hard and putting the ball in play, that is all you can ask for. Holden is a tough team and (Douglas) is a good pitcher. We showed up and showed who we are.”
Kacey Breithaupt, Roussel and Gracie Duffy each had three hits to lead the Rockets. Gracie Rutherford had three hits and scored three runs for Florien.