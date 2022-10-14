East Ascension’s defense helped the Spartans end a three-game losing streak in defeating rival St. Amant last week.
That intensity carried over to Friday night's game against new District 5-5A foe Walker on Friday night in Gonzales. The Spartans defense forced three first-half fumbles and turned all three turnovers into touchdowns in a 45-28 win.
The Spartans (3-4, 2-0) built a 31-6 lead and held off a Walker second-half rally.
“They came out with an offensive plan we hadn’t seen them run all year,” Spartans coach Darnell Lee said. “Give credit to (Walker) coach (Chad) Mahaffey. Their spin offense kept us off-balance, but we were fortunate enough to get some turnovers. Our defense held them to 14 offensive points. Give them credit. I’m proud of the way our guys fought and finished.”
How it was won
Walker (4-3, 0-2) fumbled the ball away on three of its first four offensive possessions.
East Ascension linebacker Joshua Berfect returned one for a score, and the other two led to touchdown runs by quarterback Antwon Foster.
Up 21-6 at halftime, the Spartans added a 21-yard Brennon Thompson touchdown catch and 29-yard Diego Ontiveros field goal to take a commanding 31-6 advantage late in the third.
That’s when the Wildcat rally began.
Walker cut it to 31-20 following a touchdown on a Kedric Brown kickoff return and a 60-yard pick-six by Kentrell Scott.
Later, Warren Young Jr. scored on a 21-yard run, and the Wildcats converted the ensuing 2-point try to get within 31-28 early in the fourth quarter.
However, East Ascension’s defense made a huge stand late in the game. The Spartans turned the Wildcats over on downs after driving to the East Ascension 35-yard line.
From there, the duo of Foster and Walter Samuel closed the door on Walker. Foster broke loose on a 45-yard touchdown run, and Samuel put the game to rest with a 30-yard scoring scamper.
It was the Wildcats’ second straight loss and their third in their past four games.
They said it
Walker coach Chad Mahaffey: “Coming in to play a team like this, you have to capitalize. I thought we had chances, but we turned the ball over three times and had a bad snap that killed a drive. I’m glad that we fought and got back in it, but we just wasted opportunities.”
Player of the game
East Ascension quarterback Antwon Foster: Although Foster only threw the ball six times for East Ascension, but he did most of his damage on the ground. He carried 16 times for 135 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Notable
Samuel was the Spartans’ second-leading rusher. The Tulane commitment carried the ball 17 times for 105 yards and added the game-sealing touchdown.