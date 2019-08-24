For The Dunham School, the term “jack of all trades” is a perfect fit for its do-it-all football player Rhett Guidry, whose versatility makes him one of the Tigers' most valuable options on offense and defense.
A 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior, Guidry has played tight end, wide receiver and defensive end over the past three years, a stretch when Dunham has posted a 28-4 record. Guidry has also been the team’s backup quarterback.
“I’ve just been trying to get on the field any way I can,” Guidry said. “Being at a small school, sometimes its hard to get all the guys we need for all the positions so I prepare myself to play wherever they need me.”
That won’t be a problem this season as Dunham coach Neil Weiner tries to maximize Guidry’s contributions. A prime example is Dunham’s opening at quarterback, a spot previously manned by all-district performer Reed Godbery.
Along with Guidry, Dunham has worked in senior Stephen Still and junior Patrick Day, both of whom will get long looks in scrimmages and jamboree action before the season opener at Woodlawn on Sept. 6.
“He’s our best defensive end and a great weapon as a tight end/wide receiver at 6-foot-5,” Weiner said of Guidry, who was a first team all-district 7-2A selection as a defensive lineman last year.
“He’s just so valuable on the defensive side of the ball. We really want to find someone else who can get some snaps at quarterback and not have to rely on Rhett playing every single down on both sides of the ball.”
Guidry hopes to continue playing football at the collegiate level and has drawn interest from a variety of schools. Most, like Louisiana Tech, TCU, SMU and South Alabama, are recruiting him as a receiver, his preference. Ivy league member Cornell has shown interest in Guidry as a defensive lineman.
Handling a variety of offers for different positions is to be expected because of the skill Guidry has shown in different roles. According to Guidry, learning to play quarterback was the key.
“It was easier to manage because I learned the quarterback position first,” Guidry said. “Then I went to receiver and all of the other positions. I got to learn the plays and what everyone else does first, and then I was able to apply it where I needed to. It was pretty easy at that point.”
Easy is not a word anyone is using to describe the coming season for Dunham, which has played in the Division III quarterfinals the past two seasons. The Tigers need to have players like Guidry step up after graduating nine all-district players last season.
Included in the graduation losses is LSU cornerback Derek Stingley.
“We’ve got a lot of talent on this team,” Guidry said. “The young guys have picked up things even quicker than we did the past few years. I think we’ll be able to recreate what we’ve done the past couple of years.”