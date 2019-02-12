Early aggressiveness paid off for the University High boys soccer team although the Cubs had to wait a while before putting away Lusher 2-0 in a Division III soccer quarterfinal playoff match Tuesday at Jeff Boss Field.
Kramer Mittendorf scored a goal in the sixth minute on a header and then assisted on another by John Gordon McKernan late as the Cubs (18-2-3) advance to the semifinals to play Teurlings Catholic, a 2-1 winner against Parkview Baptist.
“Like our last game against Haynes we came out aggressive, really taking it to them,” U-High coach Chris Mitchell said. “That was our mindset. We wanted to be aggressive, set the tone. We had an inordinate amount of set pieces in the first part of the game.
“Lusher did a good job weathering the storm. There were a lot of missed opportunities by us. We wanted to score in the first half, we didn’t do that last week. That second one iced it. We did a much better job controlling the pace and the passes, we did a much better job on possession.”
U-High had three corner kicks in the first five minutes, but it was the strong arms of Chase Collins that set up the first goal. His throw-in from the right corner sailed into the middle of the box where Mittendorf headed it in amongst a crowd of players.
The Cubs appeared to score on another Collins throw-in minutes later but Mittendorf was ruled offsides. Connor Kirkpatrick just missed putting in a cross by Mittendorf later in the half.
Lusher (13-4-3) responded by getting control of the midfield and pressuring the U-High goalbox after the first 20 minutes. Cubs goalkeeper Charlie McKenzie stopped a pair of clean shots by Alex Blanche toward the end of the half.
The Cubs iced the game when Mittendorf fought past two defenders at the front of the penalty box and dished off to McKernan moving toward the goal amongst three defenders. McKernan managed to push the ball past goalie Jonathan Gillard in the 59th minute to make it 2-0.
“That’s been our schtick the past month,” Lusher coach Ben Barcelona said. “We struggle at the very beginning especially when we aren’t nearly as athletic and physical as the opposing team. You saw that in the first five minutes when they got throw-in after throw-in and corner kick after corner kick. They capitalized. It’s tough to travel and start off in a hole.
“Our team is really young, basically sophomores and freshmen. This was a learning experience for them to see what is out there. We’re proud of what our guys accomplished this season and how they showed up today. University is a great team.”